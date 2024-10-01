October 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday

A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this week, with the hottest days expected from Tuesday through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could reach between 100 and 108 degrees in some areas due to high-pressure building across the region. Forecasters warn that the heat could seriously impact those without air conditioning or proper hydration.

“Dangerously hot temperatures will affect many valley, mountain, and inland areas,” the National Weather Service said, noting a potential for record highs and heat-related illnesses. While a slow cool-down is expected to begin Thursday, the heat will remain a concern for vulnerable populations.

In response, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced the opening of cooling centers across the city to offer relief. Residents can visit Recreation and Parks facilities and library branches to escape from the heat. A full list of locations and operating hours is available at laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches, or by calling 3-1-1.

The city has also set up augmented cooling centers that are accessible to people with disabilities and those with functional needs. These centers offer device-charging stations and refrigeration for medications. The nearest cooling center on the Westside is the Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, located at 4000 S. La Brea Avenue, which will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents can also download the “Cool Spots L.A.” app, which identifies locations offering cooling amenities, such as community pools, hydration stations, and shaded areas. The public is encouraged to sign up for heat alerts via NotifyLA.org.

City officials urge residents to take precautions during the heat wave to avoid heat-related illness. Tips include staying hydrated, seeking shade, and limiting sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is most intense.

Signs of heat stroke include:

  • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  • Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
  • Rapid pulse
  • Headache, dizziness, nausea
  • Confusion or unconsciousness

If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler area and attempt to lower their body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.

For more safety tips, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department’s website, which offers advice in multiple languages, including Spanish, Korean, and Chinese.

Power Outages and Preparedness

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is taking steps to minimize power outages during the heat wave. Crews are on standby to address any outages, and residents are encouraged to report any issues at ladwp.com/outages or by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397). LADWP customers can sign up to receive outage alerts via text or email at www.ladwp.com/outagealert. LADWP also shares updates on outage restoration progress to affected communities via NextDoor.com.

For updates related to LADWP’s outage restoration efforts, visit www.ladwpnews.com

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @culvercitywlanews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...

Photo: CCPD
News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
News

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty  A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement...

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: Culver City
News

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Department Late Night Stop Yields Arrest, Dangerous Item

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Automated License Plate Reader Leads to the Arrest of a Suspect A suspect was arrested late Monday night after Culver...

Photo: UCLA
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Closure of UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium Amid Veterans Land Lawsuit

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

U.S. District Judge Pushes UCLA and Brentwood School to Resolve Issues Many people in West Los Angeles have been wondering...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR