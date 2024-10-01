Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday

A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this week, with the hottest days expected from Tuesday through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could reach between 100 and 108 degrees in some areas due to high-pressure building across the region. Forecasters warn that the heat could seriously impact those without air conditioning or proper hydration.

“Dangerously hot temperatures will affect many valley, mountain, and inland areas,” the National Weather Service said, noting a potential for record highs and heat-related illnesses. While a slow cool-down is expected to begin Thursday, the heat will remain a concern for vulnerable populations.

In response, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced the opening of cooling centers across the city to offer relief. Residents can visit Recreation and Parks facilities and library branches to escape from the heat. A full list of locations and operating hours is available at laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches, or by calling 3-1-1.

The city has also set up augmented cooling centers that are accessible to people with disabilities and those with functional needs. These centers offer device-charging stations and refrigeration for medications. The nearest cooling center on the Westside is the Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, located at 4000 S. La Brea Avenue, which will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents can also download the “Cool Spots L.A.” app, which identifies locations offering cooling amenities, such as community pools, hydration stations, and shaded areas. The public is encouraged to sign up for heat alerts via NotifyLA.org.

City officials urge residents to take precautions during the heat wave to avoid heat-related illness. Tips include staying hydrated, seeking shade, and limiting sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is most intense.

Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Rapid pulse

Headache, dizziness, nausea

Confusion or unconsciousness

If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler area and attempt to lower their body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.

For more safety tips, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department’s website, which offers advice in multiple languages, including Spanish, Korean, and Chinese.

Power Outages and Preparedness

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is taking steps to minimize power outages during the heat wave. Crews are on standby to address any outages, and residents are encouraged to report any issues at ladwp.com/outages or by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397). LADWP customers can sign up to receive outage alerts via text or email at www.ladwp.com/outagealert. LADWP also shares updates on outage restoration progress to affected communities via NextDoor.com.



For updates related to LADWP’s outage restoration efforts, visit www.ladwpnews.com