October 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting potential parents and students to tour its Santa Monica campus, meet teachers and coaches, and explore classrooms and facilities.

For transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, Saint Monica Prep boasts strong programming including experiential learning, league champion athletic programs and a close-knit community where students are challenged by rigorous academic standards anchored in character and spiritual formation.

In its 100-year history, SMPREP continues to evolve and prides itself in offering a dynamic, cohesive and comprehensive learning environment where students are known, seen, challenged and nurtured.

“For parents and students who are thinking about transitioning to Saint Monica Prep, this is an excellent opportunity to see our offerings and meet some of our current students and families,” said Kaitlen Murphy, director of Marketing Communications at the school. “It’s also great for current students to learn more about continuing at SMPREP for middle and high school, including the Core Prep program.”

Student presidential ambassadors will lead the open house tours, sharing their own experiences with the school’s impressive STEM, arts and humanities programs, including American Sign Language, Japanese and Spanish languages, as well as athletics, counseling services and experiential learning opportunities.

“SMPREP is excited to announce its new Korean exchange program this year, in addition to the Japanese exchange program, and other programs throughout the year for experiential learning. From international trips for Upper School students to domestic travel for middle school students, college tours, museum and film tours, and more, SMPREP takes learning outside the classroom,” Murphy said.

Online RSVP forms found on SaintMonicaPrep.org are encouraged but not required. Join Saint Monica Prep, Sunday, October 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 1011 7th Street, Santa Monica, California, 90403.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @culvercitywlanews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...
News

Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
News

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty  A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement...

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: Culver City
News

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Department Late Night Stop Yields Arrest, Dangerous Item

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Automated License Plate Reader Leads to the Arrest of a Suspect A suspect was arrested late Monday night after Culver...

Photo: UCLA
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Closure of UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium Amid Veterans Land Lawsuit

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

U.S. District Judge Pushes UCLA and Brentwood School to Resolve Issues Many people in West Los Angeles have been wondering...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR