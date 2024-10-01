October 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty in $2.6 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

Photo: YouTube

Suspect Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Smash-And-Grab Robbery

A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges for his involvement in a 2022 smash-and-grab robbery at a Beverly Hills jewelry store, where more than $2.6 million in merchandise was stolen. The man later displayed the stolen goods on Instagram.

Ladell Tharpe, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery, a violation of the Hobbs Act. According to court documents, Tharpe, along with Deshon Bell, 22, and Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 33, both also from Long Beach, carried out the robbery on March 23, 2022.

Tharpe played a key role in the heist by leading the vehicles used in the robbery, conducting surveillance, and acting as a lookout. Bell served as one of the getaway drivers.

The robbers arrived at the Beverly Hills jewelry store, where Vernon and other co-conspirators entered the premises, using heavy tools to smash display cases while employees and customers were inside. The group stole at least 19 bracelets, seven pairs of earrings, four necklaces, a pair of obelisks, eight rings, and 20 watches, with a total value of approximately $2,674,600.

Following the robbery, Tharpe posted images of large sums of cash on Instagram, captioning one post with “Robbery Gang.”

United States District Judge George H. Wu scheduled Tharpe’s sentencing for January 6, 2025. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and has been in custody since March 2023.

Bell and Vernon have also pleaded guilty to charges related to the robbery. Bell was sentenced in February to one year and one day in federal prison and was ordered to pay $2,674,600 in restitution. Vernon’s sentencing is set for December 5.

The FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin J. Butler and Kevin B. Reidy are prosecuting the case.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Culver City
News

Blair Hills Residents Are Left Without Water as Repairs Underway

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service...

Photo One Featured Image Image Source: Federal Plea Agreement
art, News

Suspect Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Stolen Warhol Artwork in Beverly Hills Auction House

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

The Warhol Print Was Originally Sold by a West Hollywood Gallery  Brian Alec Light, 58, of Hudson, Ohio, is expected...
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @culvercitywlanews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...
News

Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
News

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty  A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement...

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: Culver City
News

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR