Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty in $2.6 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

Suspect Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Smash-And-Grab Robbery

A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges for his involvement in a 2022 smash-and-grab robbery at a Beverly Hills jewelry store, where more than $2.6 million in merchandise was stolen. The man later displayed the stolen goods on Instagram.

Ladell Tharpe, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery, a violation of the Hobbs Act. According to court documents, Tharpe, along with Deshon Bell, 22, and Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 33, both also from Long Beach, carried out the robbery on March 23, 2022.

Tharpe played a key role in the heist by leading the vehicles used in the robbery, conducting surveillance, and acting as a lookout. Bell served as one of the getaway drivers.

The robbers arrived at the Beverly Hills jewelry store, where Vernon and other co-conspirators entered the premises, using heavy tools to smash display cases while employees and customers were inside. The group stole at least 19 bracelets, seven pairs of earrings, four necklaces, a pair of obelisks, eight rings, and 20 watches, with a total value of approximately $2,674,600.

Following the robbery, Tharpe posted images of large sums of cash on Instagram, captioning one post with “Robbery Gang.”

United States District Judge George H. Wu scheduled Tharpe’s sentencing for January 6, 2025. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and has been in custody since March 2023.

Bell and Vernon have also pleaded guilty to charges related to the robbery. Bell was sentenced in February to one year and one day in federal prison and was ordered to pay $2,674,600 in restitution. Vernon’s sentencing is set for December 5.

The FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin J. Butler and Kevin B. Reidy are prosecuting the case.