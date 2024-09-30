October 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty 

A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los Angeles as they left religious services in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison.

Jaime Tran, 30, of Riverside, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George H. Wu after pleading guilty in June to two counts of hate crimes with intent to kill and two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. A restitution hearing is scheduled for December 2.

Tran carried out the shootings on February 15 and 16, 2023, targeting Jewish men wearing yarmulkes as they left synagogues. Both victims survived their injuries. Tran fled the scenes but was arrested on February 17 after a witness saw him firing a gun behind a motel.

“Targeting people for death based solely on their religious and ethnic background brings back memories of the darkest chapters in human history,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. “Such hate-fueled violence has no place in America.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned Tran’s actions, stating, “Vile acts of antisemitic hatred endanger the safety of individuals and entire communities. No Jewish person in America should have to fear that any sign of their identity will make them the victim of a hate crime.”

According to court documents, Tran’s antisemitic rhetoric escalated over the years. In 2018, he left graduate school after making antisemitic comments, and by 2022, he was sending violent messages to former classmates. In one message, Tran wrote, “I want you dead, Jew.”

In January 2023, Tran illegally obtained two firearms through a third party, as he was prohibited from purchasing guns due to prior mental health holds. He later used one of these weapons in the shootings.

On the mornings of the attacks, Tran searched online for locations near kosher markets, believing they would be populated by Jewish people. Both attacks occurred near synagogues in Pico-Robertson, where Tran shot his victims at close range.

“The FBI will always defend the constitutional right to religious freedom,” said Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “Those who violate this right through acts of violence will be held accountable.”

The Jewish Federation of LA issued an emailed statement which read, “Jewish Federation Los Angeles is grateful for today’s sentencing of the perpetrator responsible for the 2023 antisemitic shooting in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles, which targeted members of the Jewish community. We thank the LAPD, FBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office, whose joint efforts led to today’s result. Our community appreciates the swift filing of federal charges, thorough investigation, and successful prosecution of this hate crime. We hope today’s decision helps to bring closure to the victims and their families and makes our broader Jewish community feel protected.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department, with assistance from several local law enforcement agencies. Prosecutors Kathrynne N. Seiden and Frances S. Lewis led the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

