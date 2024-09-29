September 30, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

Photo: Culver City

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras

Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement with Verra Mobility for an amount not to exceed $4,554,000. The City’s Automated Enforcement Program uses red light cameras to capture violators as they drive their vehicles through an intersection after the traffic signal has turned red began in 1998. It is currently in place at 12 intersections.

Data has shown the Automated Enforcement Program to be successful at reducing the number of drivers running red lights and a major factor in reducing accidents associated with running red lights. Between 2017 and 2023, after red light cameras were installed at these intersections, there was a 12.6% decrease in red light violations despite a 33.7% potential violation volume increase. In 2023, 41,573 citations were issued from all 12 intersections.

The City Council also took action in approving a ten-year agreement with Axon Enterprises to provide Body-Worn Cameras, In-Car Cameras, Less Lethal Electronic Control Devices (Taser Systems), and software products in an amount not to exceed $4.9 million. The agreement passed in a 3 to 2 vote. Vice Mayor Dan O’Brien and Council Members Goran Eriksson and Albert Vera Jr. voted in favor. Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin and Council Member Freddy Puza voted against it.

In 2017, CCPD received approval for funding to purchase, install, and implement a body-worn camera and In-Car camera program. Police Department staff have been utilizing the same camera equipment since that time. The BWCs currently being used by CCPD staff are at their end of life and lack advanced technological features found in modern-day cameras. The contract includes 100 Axon 4 Body-Worn Cameras, 30 In-Car Fleet Cameras, 30 Taser 10-series electronic control devices, and software products. Installation and maintenance of all equipment will be provided by Axon Enterprises.

The City Council introduced an ordinance that increases Council Member compensation from $485.10 per month to $1,261.26 per month. Mayor McMorrin, Vice Mayor O’Brien, and Council Members Eriksson and Puza voted in favor. Council Member Albert Vera Jr. abstained. The proposed salary increase is authorized pursuant to Government Code Section 36516(a)(4), which allows an increase of 5% for each calendar year from the operative date of the last adjustment. No ordinance may include automatic future increases. Upon approval, on October 14, 2024, the salary increase will become effective on December 16, 2024. The current compensation for Council Members in Culver City is lower than in surrounding cities such as Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Inglewood, and Manhattan Beach.

The City Council voted to adopt a Statement of Land Acknowledgement, including a written statement and an abridged version to be read at future City Council meetings. The full statement will be memorialized in the Mike Balkman City Council Chambers.

The City Council voted to support Measure A: The Citizens’ Initiated Los Angeles County Affordable Housing, Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance, which will appear on the November 5, 2024 General Election ballot.

The City Council began Monday’s meeting by proclaiming October as National Arts & Humanities Month and also proclaimed October as Pedestrian Safety Month. The City of Culver City, a city of nearly 40,000 residents, the home of many major companies with thousands of employees commuting daily to work, and the destination of visitors from around the world, strives to be a safe city for all forms of transportation. October 7th will be Clean Air Day in the City of Culver City. Air pollution adversely affects health and individual well-being, contributing to higher rates of cancer, heart, and lung diseases, and other illnesses and conditions. 

Additional information about each of the topics heard at the City Council meeting can be found in the staff reports and backup attachments for the items, which are posted along with the agenda to the City’s website. The video of the City Council meeting will be made available on the City’s website for viewing.


