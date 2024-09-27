Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

By Susan Payne

Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and eat protein.

Carrying more than 700 products, including 450+ meat and seafood in its stores, Wild Fork Foods seizes flavor and cuts waste using a blast freeze method to preserve food quality, extend shelf life and reduce food waste.

Organic, grass fed, free range, all natural, pasture raised, sustainably farm-raised and wild caught protein can be found on the shelves, blast frozen and vacuum sealed for an easy, modern protein shopping experience.

“Frozen food allows us to offer the lowest prices on meat without compromising quality and carry the widest selection of protein in the market,” said Paras Tulsiani, regional director for Wild Fork Foods operations in California.

On average, Wild Fork Foods sells product nearly 20% less than a traditional grocery store and offers more selection because of its blast freezing technique. Wild Fork Foods carries Wagyu, Iberico and Berkshire pork, Black Angus, a variety of chicken, poultry and seafood and more in its many Los Angeles locations.

“The more you carry, the more you’re at risk of losing, but we don’t have that problem. We preserve quality, have an assortment of product and extended shelf life. We’re a destination for protein, meat and seafood, where you can find great quality and a variety of product that is unmatched,” Tulsiani said.

Walking into Wild Fork Food locations, customers can experience a team of associates who go the extra mile — not just greeting but offering samples and providing recommendations on different cuts and solutions for pairing and cooking the meat.

“It’s an all-encompassing experience, we hire people that are passionate about food and that love providing great customer service — at times, something that is lacking at traditional stores,” Tulsiani said. “We also educate customers on the stigma surrounding frozen food.”

Most people enjoy their meat and proteins fresh, but when the product is going bad, typical grocers marinade the meat to extend its shelf life or slow freeze the products with marked down prices.

“When you blast freeze, it has the complete opposite effect that slow freezing has — it’s less damaging to the product, allows the product to thaw faster and helps the meat retain its flavor and nutrients,” Tulsiani said.

Although the meat comes vacuum sealed, Wild Fork Foods’ method of blast freezing enables faster thawing. Something you buy inside the store can be thawed, cooked and thoroughly enjoyed the same day.

On top of a vast selection of protein products, Wild Fork Foods carries a line of pastas, fruit, vegetables, desserts and appetizers, to pair with your protein. The modern day meat and seafood market sources meat ethically — every product is free from 100 commonly found ingredients that do not meet Wild Fork Foods’ high quality standards.

“Most of our beef comes from Colorado and Nebraska — two states renowned for high quality beef. Pork comes from Iowa, in fact, Iowa has generations of families that built strong family farms raising hogs, processing and production. We source the products where they are meant to be sourced from, and that extends to some of the ready-made meals and appetizers that we carry,” Tulsiani said.

Within an eight mile radius of its locations, Wild Fork Foods offers deliveries and a membership program for delivery.

“Whether you are shopping online or in stores, you are a priority for us and it’s a pleasure to serve you. We appreciate our customers because we learn as much from them as they do from us,” Tulsiani said.

For more information, visit WildForkFoods.com.