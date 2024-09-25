September 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Experience Italy in LA: Taste of Italy Returns for a Night of Food, Wine, and Entertainment

Image IAMLA

Sample the Best of Italian Cuisine and Wine at Iamla’s 13th Annual Event

The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles (IAMLA) will host the 13th annual Taste of Italy event on Saturday, September 28, transforming the heart of downtown Los Angeles into a lively Italian piazza for an evening of food, wine, and entertainment.

The event will feature a curated selection of Italian cuisine from some of the region’s best restaurants, including Westside favorites Capri Gelato and Coffee Bar, Carasaw Ristorante, Eataly, Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana, L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, Lozio Pizza Mobile, Maria’s Italian Kitchen, Pasta Sisters, Sogno Toscano, Vio Alloro, and Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar. Guests will also have the opportunity to sample world-class wines and enjoy live entertainment against the backdrop of historic downtown Los Angeles.

Taste of Italy has become one of the city’s premier food and wine events, drawing food enthusiasts and wine lovers from across the region. The event is open to guests 21 and over, with age verification required at the entrance.

Tickets for the event are available in advance, with limited tickets possibly available at the door, although prices will be higher. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 424 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

For more information, visit www.IAMLA.org or call (213) 485-8432.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Man Indicted on 26 Felony Counts Including Rape, Stalking, Faces Life in Prison

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Police Suspect There May Be More Victims, Seek Public’s Help  Terrance Hawkins has been indicted on 26 felony counts, including...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Quick Bites: New Restaurants, Sad Closures, Espresso Tonics, Free Breakfast Burritos

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Check Out News on Wake and Late, Alfred, Jaca, and Culver City’s Ceviche Stop Chefs Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin...
News, Video

(Video) Wreckage of the Fire in West Los Angeles on Bundy

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Building engulfed in flames between Ace Hardware and Staples. Traffic on Bundy has been reopened. LAFD Fought the fire for...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Hosts a Workshop and Informational Lunch for United Against Hate Week

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Interactive Events to Foster Community Resilience and Educate Residents As part of the ongoing United Against Hate Week, the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD Announces Weeklong DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across Los Angeles

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Checkpoints Aim to Remove Impaired Drivers, Saturation Patrols During Daylight Hours The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mpox Cases Double in LA County, Health Officials Urge Immediate Vaccination

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Unvaccinated Individuals Account for 70% of New Infections As Cases Rise The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has...

Photo: CAP UCLA
News, Real Estate

CAP UCLA to Host Multimedia Show on Life and Murder of Iranian Pop Icon

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Javaad Alipoor Company’s Show Brings Political Mystery to the Stage UCLA’s Center for Art and Performance (CAP UCLA) will host...
News

Santa Monica Brew Works Celebrates 10 Years as City’s First and Only Craft Brewery

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Join the festivities starting Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Featuring Special Beer Releases, Commemorative Merchandise, Anniversary Specials, Giveaways,...
Dining, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @culvercitywlanews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

For More Information, Go To smpl.org @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to smpl.org #library #librarycard #losangeles #santamonica #book #books #read...

Photo: Official
News

Washington Blvd. Construction: Repaving, Striping, and Bus Detours Underway in Culver City

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

Crews Work on Washington Blvd. With Bus Detours and Lane Closures Expected Construction along Washington Blvd. in Culver City continues...

Photo: Official
News

United Against Hate Week Launches in LA to Combat Rising Hate Crimes

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

LA vs Hate Leads a Week of Action With Community Leaders  The annual United Against Hate Week (UAHW) kicked off...
Breaking News, News

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Sawtelle Commercial Building on Bundy Drive

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

No Injuries Reported as Crews Work to Extinguish Stubborn Flames The Los Angeles Fired Department firefighters are battling a blaze...

Photo: YouTube Fox 11 News
News

Rollerblader Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in the Sawtelle District

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Driver of Black SUV Fled Scene After Fatal Collision on Bundy Drive A unidentified man in his 30s was struck...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West Los Angeles School Guidance Counselor Charged With Sex with a Minor Student

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Authorities Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Further Information  On September 20, Los Angeles County District Attorney (LADA) George...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR