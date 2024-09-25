Experience Italy in LA: Taste of Italy Returns for a Night of Food, Wine, and Entertainment

Sample the Best of Italian Cuisine and Wine at Iamla’s 13th Annual Event

The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles (IAMLA) will host the 13th annual Taste of Italy event on Saturday, September 28, transforming the heart of downtown Los Angeles into a lively Italian piazza for an evening of food, wine, and entertainment.

The event will feature a curated selection of Italian cuisine from some of the region’s best restaurants, including Westside favorites Capri Gelato and Coffee Bar, Carasaw Ristorante, Eataly, Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana, L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, Lozio Pizza Mobile, Maria’s Italian Kitchen, Pasta Sisters, Sogno Toscano, Vio Alloro, and Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar. Guests will also have the opportunity to sample world-class wines and enjoy live entertainment against the backdrop of historic downtown Los Angeles.

Taste of Italy has become one of the city’s premier food and wine events, drawing food enthusiasts and wine lovers from across the region. The event is open to guests 21 and over, with age verification required at the entrance.

Tickets for the event are available in advance, with limited tickets possibly available at the door, although prices will be higher. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 424 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.



For more information, visit www.IAMLA.org or call (213) 485-8432.