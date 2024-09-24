Mpox Cases Double in LA County, Health Officials Urge Immediate Vaccination

Unvaccinated Individuals Account for 70% of New Infections As Cases Rise

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported a sharp rise in Mpox cases, with 52 new cases over the past four weeks compared to 24 in the previous period. Around 70% of these cases involved individuals who had not been vaccinated.

In response to the surge, Public Health is urging residents to get vaccinated with JYNNEOS, a two-dose vaccine designed to protect against mpox. Vaccination is especially encouraged for men or transgender individuals who have sex with men, those engaging in intimate contact at large public events, people involved in commercial or transactional sex, and those living with HIV, particularly with uncontrolled HIV. Sexual partners of people in these groups are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

Vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and public health clinics across LA County, with walk-ins accepted while supplies last. For a list of Public Health, pharmacy, and provider sites offering JYNNEOS vaccine for the public, check this list.

Public Health is also stressing the importance of testing for those with symptoms, such as rash, fever, or swollen lymph nodes. Health care providers are advised to report suspected cases and to stay alert to the possibility of mpox, especially in patients with recent travel to Africa.

To reduce the risk of transmission, Public Health recommends asking sexual partners about symptoms, reducing the number of sexual partners, using condoms and gloves during intimate contact, and avoiding shared personal items like towels, toothbrushes and bedding.



For further information and vaccination locations, residents can visit ph.lacounty.gov/mpox or contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473.