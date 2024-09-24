LAPD Announces Weeklong DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across Los Angeles

Checkpoints Aim to Remove Impaired Drivers, Saturation Patrols During Daylight Hours

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct a series of DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols across the city this week, targeting impaired drivers and promoting public safety. At least two of the saturation patrols will take place during daylight hours, which is different from most other LAPD DUI operations.

On Wednesday, September 25, a DUI saturation patrol will take place in the Hollywood area from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The patrols will continue throughout the week:

Thursday, September 26: DUI checkpoint at Sepulveda Boulevard and Devonshire Street from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, September 27: DUI saturation patrol in the Newton area from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and a checkpoint at Crenshaw Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 28: DUI checkpoint at Vanowen Street and Eton Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 29: DUI saturation patrol in the West Valley area from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and a checkpoint at Manchester Avenue and Denver Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The locations for these checkpoints were selected based on data related to DUI-related crashes and arrests. The LAPD emphasizes that these checkpoints aim to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving and to prevent accidents by removing impaired drivers from the road.

The department also reminds drivers that impairment extends beyond alcohol. Certain prescription and over-the-counter medications can affect driving abilities, and driving under the influence of marijuana, while legal for use, is still illegal.

First-time DUI offenders face steep consequences, including an average of $13,500 in fines, penalties, and a suspended driver’s license.

This initiative is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Checkpoint locations may change or be canceled at any time.