Rollerblader Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in the Sawtelle District

Driver of Black SUV Fled Scene After Fatal Collision on Bundy Drive

A unidentified man in his 30s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while rollerblading Friday night in the Sawtelle neighborhood, authorities said. The fatal collision occurred around 8:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Bundy Drive, near Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to witnesses, the driver of a black Dodge Durango SUV was heading west on Olympic Boulevard when the vehicle struck the victim, who was also traveling west on Olympic near Bundy, as reported by ABC 7 News. Sawtelle is a walkable district where many pedestrians frequent restaurants and shops.

The driver briefly stopped but then fled the scene, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The LAPD’s Traffic Division is leading the investigation into the collision.