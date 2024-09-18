September 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sunset Strip Restaurant Pink Taco Closes Its Doors After 12 Years in West Hollywood

Photo: Facebook

Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down, Leaving Loyal Customers in the Dark

Pink Taco, a well-known Mexican restaurant on the Sunset Strip, has closed its doors after 12 years of operation. The abrupt closure was announced Monday with a sign posted at the entrance of the restaurant at 8225 Sunset Boulevard.

“Sorry, we’re closed,” the sign read. “Effective 9/16/2024, Pink Taco – Los Angeles is closed for business. Thank you to all our West Hollywood visitors. You will be greatly missed.”

The reason for the closure remains unclear. The restaurant, known for its vibrant atmosphere and signature tacos, has been listed as permanently closed on Yelp, according to the business review site.

Pink Taco was founded by Harry Morton in Las Vegas in 1999 and expanded to West Hollywood in 2012. Despite the closure of the Los Angeles location, the restaurant’s website indicates that three Pink Taco locations continue to operate in New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

