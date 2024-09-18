September 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Popular Vietnamese Sandwich Pop-up Returns for One Last Event, Offering Pork and Mushroom Bánh Mì

Photo: Official

Final Chance to Taste Tra An’s Traditional Bánh Mì at September 22 Pop-Up at Cardinale Du Vin

Tra An’s bánh mì pop-up will make a final appearance, for now, at a special event hosted by Cardinale Du Vin on September 22. This marks the last chance for the foreseeable future to savor these handcrafted bánh mì, which quickly won over food lovers during the first two events. 

The pop-up offers two varieties of bánh mì: pork and mushroom. The pork bánh mì features marinated pork seasoned with lemongrass, shallot, garlic, achiote oil, and a blend of traditional Vietnamese spices. Cooked over charcoal, the pork is paired with fried shallots and homemade chả lụa (Vietnamese ham), sourced from a women-owned business in El Monte. It’s complemented by a rich house-made pate made from organic chicken liver, shallot, vidalia onion, and a hint of cream and butter.

The sandwich will also have a Vietnamese mayo that enhances the richness of each Bánh Mì. Yolks from pasture-raised eggs combined with vegetable oil, salt, and sugar, slowly whipped over 40 minutes. It’s a labor of love. 

All bánh mì, pork, and mushroom, will come with egg sauce and imported Vietnamese bread that is airy and light, and the outside turns crunchy once toasted. There is no bread quite like this being made in the US at the moment. 

Those who opt for the mushroom version will find it vegetarian and dairy-free. Charbroiled lemongrass portobello, egg sauce, fried shallot, and our one-of-a-kind mushroom pate make it one of the most flavorful vegetarian sandwiches you will ever have. 

Accompaniments include homemade pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber slices, and cilantro, which are recommended to be added right before eating for maximum freshness. A limited amount of extra pate and egg sauce will also be available for purchase.

Pre-orders are open now for pickup at Cardinale Du Vin on September 22. You can pre-order here.

Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Sunset Strip Restaurant Pink Taco Closes Its Doors After 12 Years in West Hollywood

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down, Leaving Loyal Customers in the Dark Pink Taco, a well-known Mexican restaurant on the Sunset Strip,...

Photo: Instagram
News

Quick Bites: Deals, Specials and Celebrations at Local Restaurants on the Westside

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Go Go Bird’s New Mid-Day Happy Hour, Sidecar Donuts Lets Fans Choose New Flavor Go Go Bird, known for its...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...

Photo : YouTube
News, Real Estate

Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested on Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges Amidst $61.5 Million Mansion Sale

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Federal Agents Seized Weapons and Disturbing Evidence From Combs’ Homes Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy,...

Photo: Instagram: Ronan
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate With Creative Cocktails and Wine Wednesday at Two of the Westside’s Most Cozy Restaurants

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Enjoy Ronan Restaurant’s Negroni-inspired drinks and Quaff Fine Wine at Hank’s  Ronan, a restaurant located at 7315 Melrose Ave, is...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...

Photo Credit: Instagram: Barney’s Beanery
News

West Hollywood Valet in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack, Suspect Identified

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Kindly Barney’s Beanery Valet Attacked; LASD Seeks Community Assistance A longtime valet at a popular West Hollywood restaurant is in...

Photo: Instagram
News

Fitness Influencer Critically Injured in Bel Air Shooting During Attempted Robbery

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Four Suspects Remain at Large After Victim Was Shot Multiple Times  A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being...
News, Video

(Video) Dedication of the Women Life Freedom Square in Westwood

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky; State Senator Ben Allen; State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur; LA City Councilmember Blumenfield; Beverly Hills...

Photo: YouTube
News

“Recall Katy Yaroslavsky 2025” Recall Campaign Website Launched by Local Group

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Organizers Criticize Councilmember Yaroslavsky’s Leadership, But Have Not Filed By Dolores Quintana The specter of a recall effort against Council...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: Facebook
News

Brentwood Crime Report for September 4 Through September 12

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Senior Lead Officer Matthew Kirk Updates the Community  A string of burglaries, vehicle thefts, and other crimes were reported in...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

Television Academy Celebrates 76th Emmy Awards Honoring TV Excellence

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Eugene and Dan Levy Host the Star-Studded Ceremony The Television Academy held the 76th Emmy Awards tonight, recognizing outstanding television...

Photo: Instagram
News

Palms Community Event Marred by Incident Involving Council Member’s Unruly Behavior

September 15, 2024

Read more
September 15, 2024

Council Member Mocks Journalists and Knocks Over PCC President Kay Hartman The Palms Community Council planned an event this weekend...

