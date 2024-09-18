Popular Vietnamese Sandwich Pop-up Returns for One Last Event, Offering Pork and Mushroom Bánh Mì

Final Chance to Taste Tra An’s Traditional Bánh Mì at September 22 Pop-Up at Cardinale Du Vin

Tra An’s bánh mì pop-up will make a final appearance, for now, at a special event hosted by Cardinale Du Vin on September 22. This marks the last chance for the foreseeable future to savor these handcrafted bánh mì, which quickly won over food lovers during the first two events.

The pop-up offers two varieties of bánh mì: pork and mushroom. The pork bánh mì features marinated pork seasoned with lemongrass, shallot, garlic, achiote oil, and a blend of traditional Vietnamese spices. Cooked over charcoal, the pork is paired with fried shallots and homemade chả lụa (Vietnamese ham), sourced from a women-owned business in El Monte. It’s complemented by a rich house-made pate made from organic chicken liver, shallot, vidalia onion, and a hint of cream and butter.

The sandwich will also have a Vietnamese mayo that enhances the richness of each Bánh Mì. Yolks from pasture-raised eggs combined with vegetable oil, salt, and sugar, slowly whipped over 40 minutes. It’s a labor of love.

All bánh mì, pork, and mushroom, will come with egg sauce and imported Vietnamese bread that is airy and light, and the outside turns crunchy once toasted. There is no bread quite like this being made in the US at the moment.

Those who opt for the mushroom version will find it vegetarian and dairy-free. Charbroiled lemongrass portobello, egg sauce, fried shallot, and our one-of-a-kind mushroom pate make it one of the most flavorful vegetarian sandwiches you will ever have.

Accompaniments include homemade pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber slices, and cilantro, which are recommended to be added right before eating for maximum freshness. A limited amount of extra pate and egg sauce will also be available for purchase.



Pre-orders are open now for pickup at Cardinale Du Vin on September 22. You can pre-order here.