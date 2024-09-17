September 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Hollywood Valet in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack, Suspect Identified

Photo Credit: Instagram: Barney’s Beanery

Kindly Barney’s Beanery Valet Attacked; LASD Seeks Community Assistance

A longtime valet at a popular West Hollywood restaurant is in critical condition in an ICU after a brutal, unprovoked attack Saturday night in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. 

Frankie Zarazua, who has worked for more than 30 years at Barney’s Beanery, was assaulted around 10:30 p.m. while in the restaurant’s parking lot. An unknown and shirtless assailant approached Zarazua, punched him in the face, and, after he fell unconscious, continued to kick him repeatedly in the head and torso before fleeing eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Today, the LASD has posted a photograph of a suspect in the crime, on an attempted murder charge and two other charges of battery, along with a request for information from the community. The advisory stated, “West Hollywood Station Detectives have identified an unknown male Black adult as the suspect involved in the Attempted Murder from Saturday, September 14th, 2024. Detectives have learned of two additional victims of battery committed by this suspect. 

Photo Credit: LASD

“At this time, Detectives cannot determine if the individual is transient. Detectives are seeking to identify additional victims or witnesses to these incidents, and are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). You can also use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Photo Credit: LASD

Barney’s Beanery posted about the incident on Instagram, describing Zarazua as a beloved member of the team and linking to a GoFundMe campaign started by his family to help cover medical expenses. Zarazua remains in critical condition in the ICU, having sustained multiple injuries to his head, neck, and body.

“Frankie has been part of Barney’s team for over 30 years. He is kind, funny, and welcoming to everyone he encounters,” the restaurant wrote. “If you are able to help Frankie, please look for the link in our bio.” You can donate to the Go Fund Me here

The restaurant provided an update from the family which reads, “Frank and our family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. We want to send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed resources and time to assist in Frank’s recovery and to arrest the perpetrator of this attack. Thank you and stay safe. Chris and the Zarazua Family.”

