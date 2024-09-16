September 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

“Recall Katy Yaroslavsky 2025” Recall Campaign Website Launched by Local Group

Photo: YouTube

Organizers Criticize Councilmember Yaroslavsky’s Leadership, But Have Not Filed

By Dolores Quintana

The specter of a recall effort against Council District 5 Los Angeles City Councilmember seems to have appeared with the establishment of a “Recall Katy Yaroslavsky” website. While there is no sign of the group filing paperwork to follow through with their stated aim, articles started appearing about two weeks ago on the group. On the website, they state that they are an “all-volunteer, grass-roots organization dedicated to the quest for honest, transparent, inclusive and effective leadership in Council District Five. Our opposition to Katy is not rooted in ideology or partisanship, but stems rather from deep antipathy to her leadership style and deep dissatisfaction over her inability as a leader.” 

While the website claims to represent “a group of concerned constituents who experienced firsthand Katy’s glaring inadequacies,” the only person named as a member and leader of  “Recall Katy Yaroslavsky 2025” is Treasurer and Principal Officer Jonathan “JR” Ross.” The bio goes on to state that “JR was raised in Rancho Park and attended Westwood Elementary (now Westwood Charter), Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High (now Middle School), and University High School (now University Charter). His family has lived in the district for over fifty-seven years.”

The website has buttons to “register here to recall Katy” and “click here to buy merchandise and make donations.”

The site’s front page claims that “Katy lies to her constituents, ignores their concerns and advances policies that endanger the safety of families and livelihoods of businesses in District Five” among other accusations including Yaroslavsky’s support of the Midvale Pico Project. 

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, quoting Ross, the group is still in the organizing stage. There have been six attempts to recall Los Angeles City Council members since 2016 and none of them have been successful, with most of the drives not meeting the required number of signatures to place a recall on the ballot. It takes 15% of the council district’s registered voting base to do put a recall attempt to a vote during an election. 

A press representative from Yaroslavsky’s office was quoted by KNX News and said, “Councilwoman Yaroslavsky respects the democratic process and the right of residents to voice their concerns, including through recall efforts. She and her team remain fully focused on serving the people of Los Angeles and the Fifth District. The Councilwoman is committed to addressing the needs of her constituents, ensuring public safety, and making meaningful progress on the homelessness crisis.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Fitness Influencer Critically Injured in Bel Air Shooting During Attempted Robbery

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Four Suspects Remain at Large After Victim Was Shot Multiple Times  A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being...
News, Video

(Video) Dedication of the Women Life Freedom Square in Westwood

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky; State Senator Ben Allen; State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur; LA City Councilmember Blumenfield; Beverly Hills...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: Facebook
News

Brentwood Crime Report for September 4 Through September 12

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Senior Lead Officer Matthew Kirk Updates the Community  A string of burglaries, vehicle thefts, and other crimes were reported in...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

Television Academy Celebrates 76th Emmy Awards Honoring TV Excellence

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Eugene and Dan Levy Host the Star-Studded Ceremony The Television Academy held the 76th Emmy Awards tonight, recognizing outstanding television...

Photo: Instagram
News

Palms Community Event Marred by Incident Involving Council Member’s Unruly Behavior

September 15, 2024

Read more
September 15, 2024

Council Member Mocks Journalists and Knocks Over PCC President Kay Hartman The Palms Community Council planned an event this weekend...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect in the Sexual Assault of a 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested After CCPD Investigation

September 15, 2024

Read more
September 15, 2024

Culver City, Laguna Beach Police Departments Collaborate to Capture Alleged Rapist The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has revealed that...
News

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

By Susan Payne  Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles. As a Religious...
News, Video

(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

Go to https://pacpark.com for more information @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to https://pacpark.com #santamonica #losangeles #california #amusementpark #rollercoaster #fyp ♬...

Photo: Facebook
News

Brentwood, Palisades Charter, Beverly Hills, Hit the Field for Friday Night Football Games

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Westside High School Football: Where to Stream the Friday Night Showdowns High school football is back, and several Westside teams...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted ATM Armed Robbery on Green Valley Circle

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Suspect Charged With First-Degree Robbery After Armed Confrontation A woman suspected of attempting an armed robbery at an ATM in...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Beyond Fest 2024 Announces Biggest Lineup Yet, Featuring 82 Films Across Four Theaters

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

25 West Coast Premieres, 16 World Premieres, and Free Screenings Sponsored by Neon Beyond Fest, the annual celebration of genre...

Photo: Google Maps
Breaking News, News

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake  An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Instagram: Eat Poltergeist
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Award-Winning Unique Eatery Poltergeist to Close Its Doors at the End of September

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Fans Have Until Sept. 29 to Experience Chef Diego Argoti’s Bold Creations By Dolores Quintana Two weeks after the PBS...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR