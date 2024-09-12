Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted ATM Armed Robbery on Green Valley Circle

Suspect Charged With First-Degree Robbery After Armed Confrontation

A woman suspected of attempting an armed robbery at an ATM in Culver City on August 31 has been taken into custody, police announced in an update on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:18 a.m. on the 5800 block of Green Valley Circle. According to police, the suspect, identified as Mattie Harris of Inglewood, approached a victim at an ATM, brandished a firearm, and demanded money, threatening to shoot if the victim did not comply. The victim fled into a nearby bank, and the suspect followed before eventually leaving the area.

Culver City detectives identified Harris as the suspect and launched an investigation. On September 6, the Culver City Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation Teams, along with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operators, located Harris at a residence. After several unsuccessful attempts to get her to surrender, negotiators established contact, and she was safely taken into custody.

Harris, described as a 60-year-old Black woman with reddish-orange curly hair, was charged with first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of ammunition. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on September 10.

Authorities continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact Culver City Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120.