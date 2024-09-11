Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Unveils New Fall Flavors For Los Angeles

Fall Collection Includes Unexpected Autumn-Inspired Combinations

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has launched its new fall collection, now available both online and at Jeni’s scoop shops across Los Angeles. If you were wondering if they would be serving a pumpkin-flavored ice cream, wonder no more. However, it is not the familiar pumpkin that you might be used to.

The collection offers a fresh take on autumn flavors, moving beyond the usual seasonal staples. Instead of traditional pumpkin spice, Jeni’s Fall Collection features bold and unexpected combinations that blend innovation with familiar fall tastes.

Among the highlights are Bay Leaf Cheesecake, featuring cream cheese ice cream with herbaceous bay leaf notes and a graham cracker swirl, and Sweet Potato Marshmallow Praline, a spiced sweet potato ice cream with marshmallow-scented cream and candied pecans.

Other flavors include Pumpkin Seed & Rye Cookie, a roasted pumpkin seed cream with rye cookie crumbles, and Miso Butterscotch Brownie, combining dark chocolate fudge brownies with miso and toasted sugar ice cream.

The limited-edition collection is available for a short time this season.