September 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Unveils New Fall Flavors For Los Angeles

Photo: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Fall Collection Includes Unexpected Autumn-Inspired Combinations

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has launched its new fall collection, now available both online and at Jeni’s scoop shops across Los Angeles. If you were wondering if they would be serving a pumpkin-flavored ice cream, wonder no more. However, it is not the familiar pumpkin that you might be used to. 

The collection offers a fresh take on autumn flavors, moving beyond the usual seasonal staples. Instead of traditional pumpkin spice, Jeni’s Fall Collection features bold and unexpected combinations that blend innovation with familiar fall tastes.

Among the highlights are Bay Leaf Cheesecake, featuring cream cheese ice cream with herbaceous bay leaf notes and a graham cracker swirl, and Sweet Potato Marshmallow Praline, a spiced sweet potato ice cream with marshmallow-scented cream and candied pecans.

Other flavors include Pumpkin Seed & Rye Cookie, a roasted pumpkin seed cream with rye cookie crumbles, and Miso Butterscotch Brownie, combining dark chocolate fudge brownies with miso and toasted sugar ice cream.

The limited-edition collection is available for a short time this season.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Instagram: Eat Poltergeist
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Award-Winning Unique Eatery Poltergeist to Close Its Doors at the End of September

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Fans Have Until Sept. 29 to Experience Chef Diego Argoti’s Bold Creations By Dolores Quintana Two weeks after the PBS...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica History Museum’s Annual Event Returns with Top Chefs and Performances

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Gala 2024: A Night of Storytelling, Comedy, and Cuisine for a Cause The Santa Monica History Museum’s annual Gala returns...
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police to Conduct Training Exercise at Local Park on Wednesday

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Residents Warned of Increased Emergency Vehicle Presence, Loud Noises The Culver City Police Department has issued a warning about a...

Photo: Facebook and YouTube
News

Man Convicted of Murder By Jury in 2022 Stabbing Death of Brianna Kupfer

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Brutal Killing at Hancock Park Furniture A man was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday for...

Photo: YouTube
News

California DOJ Clears Officers in Fatal Culver City Shooting of Unarmed Man

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Attorney General Bonta’s Report Concludes With No Criminal Charges California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a report today regarding the...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Construction Halted on West LA Homeless Housing Project Amid Legal Challenge

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Business Owner Files Lawsuit Alleging City Violated State Law, Construction of a controversial homeless housing project in West Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News

Beetlejuice Experience Extends Run in Los Angeles Into Spooky Season 2024

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Due to Popular Demand, Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience Will Continue Due to high demand, the popular Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife...
News

Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
News

Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the...

Photo: LA Animal Services
News

Adopt a Pet for Free During LA Animal Services’ Fee-Waived Event on Tuesday

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

LA Animal Services Offers Free Pet Adoptions At West Los Angeles Shelter LA Animal Services is hosting a fee-waived adoption...

Photo: Official
News

Unstoppable Premieres at TIFF, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Make Appearances

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Ben Affleck, Despite Producing the Film, Was Notably Absent from Film Festival Amazon MGM Studios held the world premiere of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAX to Receive Nearly $40 Million in Federal Grants for Noise Mitigation and More

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games Has Begun with Federal Funding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is being granted nearly...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR