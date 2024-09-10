Culver City Police to Conduct Training Exercise at Local Park on Wednesday

Residents Warned of Increased Emergency Vehicle Presence, Loud Noises

The Culver City Police Department has issued a warning about a training exercise that will take place tomorrow in the interest of informing the public.

On Wednesday, September 11th, from approximately 7 am to 11 am, Culver City Police will participate in a public safety training exercise at Culver City Park located at 9910 Jefferson Boulevard in Culver City.

Those passing by may observe an increased presence of emergency vehicles and hear loud noises. This public safety exercise is being conducted to ensure our officers are equipped to provide the best service to the public.

If you have questions, please contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.