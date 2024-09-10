September 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Construction Halted on West LA Homeless Housing Project Amid Legal Challenge

Photo: Facebook

Business Owner Files Lawsuit Alleging City Violated State Law,

Construction of a controversial homeless housing project in West Los Angeles has been halted after a local business owner filed a legal claim alleging the city violated state law.

The Midvale Housing Project, a 33-unit interim housing facility at the corner of Pico Boulevard and Midvale Avenue, began construction two weeks ago. However, work was suspended on Tuesday, according to the Midvale-Pico Coalition, a group opposed to the project. Leiauna Anderson, a leader of the coalition, called the suspension a “big victory” for local businesses.

The project, led by the city and supported by City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, is intended to provide temporary housing for unhoused individuals in her district. The City Council allocated $4.6 million for the project, which is being built on a city-owned parking lot. The facility is planned to include laundry units, storage, a pet area, office and case management space, dining areas, and security fencing.

The suspension follows a lawsuit filed by Brian Collesano, owner of Saucy Bird, a restaurant across from the project site. Collesano’s lawsuit claims the city violated California’s eminent domain law by converting the parking lot into a housing facility without holding public hearings. His attorney, Darin Margules, is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the project.

Several local business owners have also expressed concerns, filing declarations that the loss of parking has negatively impacted their operations. A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 to determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent and whether the land should be returned to its original use as a parking lot.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and Councilwoman Yaroslavsky’s office have not yet commented on the case.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police to Conduct Training Exercise at Local Park on Wednesday

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Residents Warned of Increased Emergency Vehicle Presence, Loud Noises The Culver City Police Department has issued a warning about a...

Photo: Facebook and YouTube
News

Man Convicted of Murder By Jury in 2022 Stabbing Death of Brianna Kupfer

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Brutal Killing at Hancock Park Furniture A man was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday for...

Photo: YouTube
News

California DOJ Clears Officers in Fatal Culver City Shooting of Unarmed Man

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Attorney General Bonta’s Report Concludes With No Criminal Charges California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a report today regarding the...

Photo: Official
News

Beetlejuice Experience Extends Run in Los Angeles Into Spooky Season 2024

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Due to Popular Demand, Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience Will Continue Due to high demand, the popular Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife...
News

Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
News

Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the...

Photo: LA Animal Services
News

Adopt a Pet for Free During LA Animal Services’ Fee-Waived Event on Tuesday

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

LA Animal Services Offers Free Pet Adoptions At West Los Angeles Shelter LA Animal Services is hosting a fee-waived adoption...

Photo: Official
News

Unstoppable Premieres at TIFF, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Make Appearances

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Ben Affleck, Despite Producing the Film, Was Notably Absent from Film Festival Amazon MGM Studios held the world premiere of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAX to Receive Nearly $40 Million in Federal Grants for Noise Mitigation and More

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games Has Begun with Federal Funding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is being granted nearly...

Photo: West Los Angeles VA
News

Federal Judge Orders VA to End Private Leases, Expand Housing for Homeless Veterans on West LA Campus

September 8, 2024

Read more
September 8, 2024

Judgement is a Blazing Criticism of the VA’s Stewardship of the West LA VA Campus A judgment has been rendered...

Photo: LA DWP
News

Los Angeles DWP Crews Work to Restore Power to Thousands Amid LA Heatwave

September 8, 2024

Read more
September 8, 2024

Over 8,800 Customers Without Power as Outages Hit West Los Angeles  Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and...
News

Convicted Rapist Christopher Hubbart Granted Conditional Release, LA County to Decide Placement

September 8, 2024

Read more
September 8, 2024

Known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” Hubbart admitted to raping 100 women, DA Opposes Release Christopher Hubbart, a convicted rapist known...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Police Investigate Social Media Rental Scam Targeting Renters

September 8, 2024

Read more
September 8, 2024

Multiple Victims Report Fraudulent Apartment Listings on Facebook The Culver City Police Department is investigating a series of online rental...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR