Construction Halted on West LA Homeless Housing Project Amid Legal Challenge

Business Owner Files Lawsuit Alleging City Violated State Law,

Construction of a controversial homeless housing project in West Los Angeles has been halted after a local business owner filed a legal claim alleging the city violated state law.

The Midvale Housing Project, a 33-unit interim housing facility at the corner of Pico Boulevard and Midvale Avenue, began construction two weeks ago. However, work was suspended on Tuesday, according to the Midvale-Pico Coalition, a group opposed to the project. Leiauna Anderson, a leader of the coalition, called the suspension a “big victory” for local businesses.

The project, led by the city and supported by City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, is intended to provide temporary housing for unhoused individuals in her district. The City Council allocated $4.6 million for the project, which is being built on a city-owned parking lot. The facility is planned to include laundry units, storage, a pet area, office and case management space, dining areas, and security fencing.

The suspension follows a lawsuit filed by Brian Collesano, owner of Saucy Bird, a restaurant across from the project site. Collesano’s lawsuit claims the city violated California’s eminent domain law by converting the parking lot into a housing facility without holding public hearings. His attorney, Darin Margules, is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the project.

Several local business owners have also expressed concerns, filing declarations that the loss of parking has negatively impacted their operations. A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 to determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent and whether the land should be returned to its original use as a parking lot.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and Councilwoman Yaroslavsky’s office have not yet commented on the case.