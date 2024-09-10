September 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California DOJ Clears Officers in Fatal Culver City Shooting of Unarmed Man

Photo: YouTube

Attorney General Bonta’s Report Concludes With No Criminal Charges

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a report today regarding the death of Guillermo De Jesus Medina, who was fatally shot by Culver City Police Department officers on December 18, 2022. The report, produced under Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is part of the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) ongoing efforts to promote transparency and accountability in law enforcement. After a comprehensive investigation, the DOJ concluded that criminal charges against the officers involved were not warranted.

The Medina family told KTLA News that Guillermo De Jesus Medina was not armed and his wife was the one who called the police. She said that she had made it clear that her husband, who was schizophrenic, was having a mental health crisis. The family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Culver City Police Department for the use of excessive force. After the shooting, CCPD claimed that they found a replica gun in the man’s car. 

Adriana De Jesus Medina said, as quoted by KTLA News in 2023, “It was made clear to the dispatcher, and it was made clear to the officer who was in my house. I said [he was having mental distress] for an hour.” 

Attorney General Bonta emphasized the gravity of the situation. “We acknowledge that this incident posed challenges for all parties involved, including Mr. Medina’s family, law enforcement, and the community,” Bonta said. “Loss of life is always a tragedy. The California Department of Justice remains committed to ensuring an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California.”

The incident occurred on December 18, 2022, when Culver City officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man, later identified as Medina, banging on a door and allegedly carrying a gun. Medina reportedly ignored multiple commands from officers, entered his vehicle, and led them on a pursuit. After crashing his car, he exited and fled on foot. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Medina turned toward officers holding a black object, which officers believed was a weapon. Medina was shot and killed. The object was later identified as a cell phone.

Under AB 1506, the DOJ is required to investigate all officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian. In its investigation, the DOJ determined there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers acted without intent to defend themselves or others from what they reasonably believed was imminent danger. As a result, no criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved.

The DOJ report also included a policy recommendation for the Culver City Police Department, suggesting refresher training on communication and coordination during inter-jurisdictional pursuits to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The full report is available on the California Department of Justice website.

