Beetlejuice Experience Extends Run in Los Angeles Into Spooky Season 2024

Due to Popular Demand, Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience Will Continue

Due to high demand, the popular Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience has extended its run through November 3, 2024. The interactive exhibit, created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, offers fans an immersive journey into the world of the iconic film character, Beetlejuice. Tickets are available now at www.BeetlejuiceExperience.com, with timed entry starting at $25.

This is great news for everyone who is looking forward to Halloween.

The exhibit at Ovation Hollywood at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. spans over 11,000 square feet and brings the movie’s universe to life with recreated sets, live entertainment, and photo opportunities. Guests can expect to interact with a cast of ghosts, step into the Waiting Room, and encounter the infamous sandworm. The experience also includes themed food and beverage options at the Afterlife Diner.

In addition to the immersive experience, fans can shop for limited-edition merchandise inspired by the film at the Afterlife Souvenir Shop, which is open to ticketed and non-ticketed visitors.



The Beetlejuice experience will remain open until November 3, 2024, allowing more time for fans to enjoy this one-of-a-kind attraction.