Los Angeles DWP Crews Work to Restore Power to Thousands Amid LA Heatwave

Photo: LA DWP

Over 8,800 Customers Without Power as Outages Hit West Los Angeles 

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) are continuing efforts to restore electricity to thousands of customers affected by power outages during the ongoing heatwave. As of 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2024, approximately 8,815 of LADWP’s 1.5 million electric customers remain without power.

The outages, which have primarily impacted residential areas, are spread across around 100 separate incidents. While most outages are small in scale, crews are focusing on neighborhoods with the highest number of affected customers, including University Park, Exposition Park, Echo Park, Northridge, and Pacoima. Outages were also reported in Bel Air, Brentwood, Mount St. Mary’s University, West Adams and Westwood. Rolling blackouts of a shorter duration were reported in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. 

LADWP’s Department Operation Center (DOC) remains activated to coordinate response efforts across the organization. Crews are prioritizing restoring power to customers experiencing prolonged outages and areas affected by larger circuit failures.

LADWP officials ask for patience as crews work to address the outages, and they continue to monitor the situation closely.

