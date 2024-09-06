Film Review: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

By Dolores Quintana

Director Tim Burton’s newest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is morbidly charming. I know this is heresy, but I love this movie in a way I didn’t like the first one. It is entertaining, as was the first one, but it also has a more fleshed-out story that uses everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist in a more sparing but effective way. It really seems like Burton is enjoying himself and creating this new story, which is a progression of the original tale. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is lush and cinematic, whereas the first film was more like a living cartoon, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Burton magic is back.

For one thing, it extended Mario Bava’s tribute, and the scene suddenly cuts to a different kind of film, as if to say, “Why? Why not?” But the real answer is that he loves the work of Mario Bava, one of the most quietly influential directors in horror and a world-class cinematographer.

What is the film about? Well, I am glad you asked; the synopsis reads: after an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The film stars Michael Keaton in his iconic role, alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate). I am also thrilled to tell you that Burn Gorman (Watcher, Game of Thrones) is part of the cast as well and is a lovely new addition to the proceedings. He is playing against type, which is a nice change of pace.

The cast works wonderfully together, and Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, and Winona Ryder are all delightful.

It is lavish, in particular, the cinematography of Haris Zambarloukos (Belfast, Murder on the Orient Express) and the work of some of the artisans behind the physical look of the film production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow). Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has the look of a perpetually cozy Fall town that is always about to celebrate Halloween. Even the Deetz house gets its own artistic fashion look.

The tone of the film is just right; it balances Burton’s trademark morbid humor with eccentric flourishes that are purely for fun. There’s a lot of fun in this film, and even though some of the jokes are pretty dark, they are never mean. If anything, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a bit life-affirming and kindly.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a more multi-layered film with thrilling, ghoulish twists and turns and just enough sauce from the first one to keep the flame of the series alive. Hauntingly heartwarming and frightfully funny, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a goth valentine to the terror of the living.