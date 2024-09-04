Make Choice a Piece of Cake Fundraiser Combines Cake, Music, and Support for Reproductive Rights

Enjoy Cake Masterpieces From Top Chefs, Drinks, and a Raffle on Sept. 8
On Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m., Redbird LA will host the 4th Annual “Make Choice a Piece of Cake” fundraiser to support reproductive rights. The event will feature cake raffles, music by MFLO, drinks, and a raffle, with proceeds going to Plan C and Reproductive Freedom for All. It will take place at 114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles. Tickets on sale now andgatherforgood.com/tickets
The fundraiser will showcase over 30 chefs who will create unique cake masterpieces. VIP tickets have already sold out, and limited general admission remains. If you like a beverage with your sweets, don’t worry; sponsors such as Canyon Coffee, Future Gin, and Brew Dr. will provide drinks.
Here’s that list of all-star chefs and bakers:
All Day Baby Sam Robinson
A.O.C | Suzanne Goin & Tristyne Frutos
Ayara Thai Cathy Asapahu
Bakers Bench Jennifer Yee
Bakery by the Yard Sherry Yard
Baking With Ish Ishnoelle Chin-Richardson
Belle’s Bagels Shelby Blavis
Botanica Restaurant Tessa Faulkner
Butter Cake Shoppe | Sasha Gustafson
Chef Mallory Cayon
Chef Meadow Ramsey
Chef Andrea Jeong
Chef Dara Yu
Chef Sasha Piligian
Connie & Ted’s | Daphane Delone
Downtown LA Proper Hotel | Suzanne Goin & Irene Widjaya
Flouring LAHeather Wong
Horses | Hannah Grubba
LA Cha Cha Cha | Ellen Ramos
Milo & Olive | Andrea Shirey
Osteria Mozza | Anastashia Chavez & Katie Kimble
Poems N Pastry Neidy Venegas
Providence Mac Daniel Dimla
Quarter Sheets | Hannah Ziskin
Redbird Ligia Rossi
Rose & Rye Bakery | Kristine & Rose Jingozian
Sorella Collective Shelby & Savannah DI Marco
Sqirl Coty Marquez & Jenny Phang
Sugarbear Bakes | Steph Chen
Tartine Bakery Anna St. John & Grace Jakubowics
The Peninsula Hotel, Beverly Hills | James Rosselle
Varsity Bakers Annarose Davis & Jeffrey de Leon
Vista Sweets | Megan Potthoff and More!