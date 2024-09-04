Make Choice a Piece of Cake Fundraiser Combines Cake, Music, and Support for Reproductive Rights

Enjoy Cake Masterpieces From Top Chefs, Drinks, and a Raffle on Sept. 8

On Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m., Redbird LA will host the 4th Annual “Make Choice a Piece of Cake” fundraiser to support reproductive rights. The event will feature cake raffles, music by MFLO, drinks, and a raffle, with proceeds going to Plan C and Reproductive Freedom for All. It will take place at 114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles. Tickets on sale now andgatherforgood.com/tickets

The fundraiser will showcase over 30 chefs who will create unique cake masterpieces. VIP tickets have already sold out, and limited general admission remains. If you like a beverage with your sweets, don’t worry; sponsors such as Canyon Coffee, Future Gin, and Brew Dr. will provide drinks.

Here’s that list of all-star chefs and bakers:

All Day Baby Sam Robinson

A.O.C | Suzanne Goin & Tristyne Frutos

Ayara Thai Cathy Asapahu

Bakers Bench Jennifer Yee

Bakery by the Yard Sherry Yard

Baking With Ish Ishnoelle Chin-Richardson

Belle’s Bagels Shelby Blavis

Botanica Restaurant Tessa Faulkner

Butter Cake Shoppe | Sasha Gustafson

Chef Mallory Cayon

Chef Meadow Ramsey

Chef Andrea Jeong

Chef Dara Yu

Chef Sasha Piligian

Connie & Ted’s | Daphane Delone

Downtown LA Proper Hotel | Suzanne Goin & Irene Widjaya

Flouring LAHeather Wong

Horses | Hannah Grubba

LA Cha Cha Cha | Ellen Ramos

Milo & Olive | Andrea Shirey

Osteria Mozza | Anastashia Chavez & Katie Kimble

Poems N Pastry Neidy Venegas

Providence Mac Daniel Dimla

Quarter Sheets | Hannah Ziskin

Redbird Ligia Rossi

Rose & Rye Bakery | Kristine & Rose Jingozian

Sorella Collective Shelby & Savannah DI Marco

Sqirl Coty Marquez & Jenny Phang

Sugarbear Bakes | Steph Chen

Tartine Bakery Anna St. John & Grace Jakubowics

The Peninsula Hotel, Beverly Hills | James Rosselle

Varsity Bakers Annarose Davis & Jeffrey de Leon

Vista Sweets | Megan Potthoff and More!