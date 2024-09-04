2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival Returns to West Hollywood, Bringing Family Fun

Annual Event Celebrates Children’s Literacy with Readings, Family Activities

The 2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival will occur at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free event, hosted by the American Born Chinese Foundation in collaboration with the City of West Hollywood, aims to celebrate children’s literacy and foster a love of reading among young audiences.

The festival will open with a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning actress Mykal-Michelle Harris. Harris is known for voicing Disney Junior’s Ariel and starring in the upcoming “Raven’s Home” spinoff, “Alice in the Palace.”

This year’s festival features diverse activities for children of all ages, including over 70 exhibitors, live book readings, interactive storytelling sessions, musical performances, arts and crafts, and more. Attendees can enjoy meet-and-greets with authors, face painting, a photo booth, dancing, games, slime-making, and various food trucks. Additionally, the festival will introduce new authors and illustrators, offering fresh perspectives and stories.

Entertainment highlights include performances by The BeatBuds (Nickelodeon), Chloé and Maud Arnold from The Syncopated Ladies (an Emmy-nominated female tap dance troupe), and Sole Talks (an international youth tap dance company). A live art installation by artist Juan Muniz will also be featured.

Book Soup and Children’s Book World have joined the festival to enhance the experience with autograph sessions and book readings by popular children’s authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Bonnie Hyde, founder and CEO of the American-Born Chinese Foundation, expressed excitement for the festival’s return, stating, “Last year’s festival set a high benchmark, and this year, we aim to exceed it, bringing even more exciting opportunities for children and families to fall in love with reading and storytelling.”

City officials also praised the event, emphasizing the importance of books in sparking children’s imaginations and encouraging lifelong reading habits.

The festival is set to become an annual tradition in West Hollywood, growing and evolving each year. It is a cornerstone event in the city’s cultural calendar, attracting families, educators, and young readers.

The American Born Chinese Foundation, which focuses on nurturing bilingual literacy and celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) pride, is the driving force behind the festival. The foundation seeks to empower young readers by promoting bilingualism and fostering cultural understanding.

Fleet Media produces the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to register for tickets and receive festival updates at the LA Kids Book Festival.

Parking is available at multiple locations near the venue, including the West Hollywood Park 5-Story lot, the West Hollywood Library structure, and the Pacific Design Center Gallery. Street-metered parking is also available.