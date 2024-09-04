September 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival Returns to West Hollywood, Bringing Family Fun

Photo: Los Angeles Kids Book Festiva

Annual Event Celebrates Children’s Literacy with Readings, Family Activities

The 2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival will occur at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free event, hosted by the American Born Chinese Foundation in collaboration with the City of West Hollywood, aims to celebrate children’s literacy and foster a love of reading among young audiences.

The festival will open with a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning actress Mykal-Michelle Harris. Harris is known for voicing Disney Junior’s Ariel and starring in the upcoming “Raven’s Home” spinoff, “Alice in the Palace.”

This year’s festival features diverse activities for children of all ages, including over 70 exhibitors, live book readings, interactive storytelling sessions, musical performances, arts and crafts, and more. Attendees can enjoy meet-and-greets with authors, face painting, a photo booth, dancing, games, slime-making, and various food trucks. Additionally, the festival will introduce new authors and illustrators, offering fresh perspectives and stories.

Entertainment highlights include performances by The BeatBuds (Nickelodeon), Chloé and Maud Arnold from The Syncopated Ladies (an Emmy-nominated female tap dance troupe), and Sole Talks (an international youth tap dance company). A live art installation by artist Juan Muniz will also be featured.

Book Soup and Children’s Book World have joined the festival to enhance the experience with autograph sessions and book readings by popular children’s authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Bonnie Hyde, founder and CEO of the American-Born Chinese Foundation, expressed excitement for the festival’s return, stating, “Last year’s festival set a high benchmark, and this year, we aim to exceed it, bringing even more exciting opportunities for children and families to fall in love with reading and storytelling.”

City officials also praised the event, emphasizing the importance of books in sparking children’s imaginations and encouraging lifelong reading habits.

The festival is set to become an annual tradition in West Hollywood, growing and evolving each year. It is a cornerstone event in the city’s cultural calendar, attracting families, educators, and young readers.

The American Born Chinese Foundation, which focuses on nurturing bilingual literacy and celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) pride, is the driving force behind the festival. The foundation seeks to empower young readers by promoting bilingualism and fostering cultural understanding.

Fleet Media produces the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to register for tickets and receive festival updates at the LA Kids Book Festival.

Parking is available at multiple locations near the venue, including the West Hollywood Park 5-Story lot, the West Hollywood Library structure, and the Pacific Design Center Gallery. Street-metered parking is also available.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Culver City City Council
News

Recap: City Council Approves General Plan 2045 During Latest City Council Meeting

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Zoning Code Updates Aim to Streamline Development and Increase Housing General Plan 2045, Zoning Code Updates Approved Five years in...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

James Darren, Star of Gidget, The Guns of Navarone, Beverly Hills 90210, Dies at 88

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Actor, Singer, and Director Passes Away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital James Darren, the actor and singer who first gained fame as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California ISO Warns of Heatwave and Increased Power Demand During Excessive Heat Event

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Potential for High Temperatures to Strain Grid, Flex Alerts May Be Issued The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is warning...
News

­­­Willows School Celebrates 30 Years of Great Minds Growing

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

By Susan Payne Thirty years ago, a group of educators banded together to create a new school in the spring...
News

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Teaching Music

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Venice and West LA Locations Welcome New Students By Susan Payne School of Rock is back in session and this...
News

Eating at Pacific Park on the Pier Just Got Even Tastier

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

In June this year, Santa Monica’s beloved oceanfront amusement park welcomed a brand-new eating experience to the Pier. “Snackville”, the...

Photo: Culver City Police
News

Attempted Daylight ATM Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Culver City

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Police Seek Information on Allegedly 60-Year-Old Female Suspect  Culver City police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday,...

Photo: NWS
News

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles as Temperatures Soar to 110 Degrees

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Citywide Emergency Plan Activated; Cooling Centers and Safety Resources Available The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning...

Photo: YouTube
News

5-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion in Malibu Creek State Park, Now Recovering

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

Child Airlifted to Hospital After Father Fights Off Mountain Lion During Family Picnic On Sunday, a five-year-old boy was attacked...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Restaurateur Pleads Guilty to $4 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

Philip Camino Admits to Conspiracy, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison A Culver City restaurateur pleaded guilty on Wednesday...
News

Kehillat Israel is Back in Santa Monica for Upcoming High Holy Days

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

By Susan Payne Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist Congregation in the Pacific Palisades, is inviting Jewish families in Los Angeles to...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...

Photo Credit: LADA Vimeo
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Launches Hotline to Combat Residential Burglaries

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

New Initiative Aims to Support Victims, Allow Community Report Information The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has launched a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Stabbed In Culver City; Culver City Police Seek Suspect in Late Night Attack

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

Victim Found with Deep Wound; Authorities Ask Public for Information A man was found with a serious stab wound in...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef José Andrés to Open Zaytinya in Culver City, Bringing Mediterranean Flavors to L.A.’s Westside

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

James Beard Award-Winning Chef Restaurant Celebrates Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese Cuisines. World-renowned chef and global humanitarian José Andrés is bringing...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR