August 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cinespia Announces Spooky October Screenings, Including “Suspiria” at The Orpheum

Photo: Cinespia

Celebrate Halloween Season with Classic Horror Films Under the Stars and Indoors

Cinespia, the popular Los Angeles outdoor cinema experience presented by Amazon MGM Studios, has unveiled its October lineup, featuring a mix of horror classics and cult favorites to celebrate the spooky season. The screenings will take place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with the season wrapping up at The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kicking off the month is the 50th-anniversary screening of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) on October 5 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This iconic horror film, which set the standard for the genre, will be shown under the stars, complete with DJ sets and a themed photo booth.

On October 12, Cinespia will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Coraline with a special screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The family-friendly animated film, known for its eerie alternate reality, will be accompanied by a DJ and a photo booth to enhance the experience.

Trick ‘r Treat will also be screened on October 19 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This cult classic intertwines several Halloween-themed stories and will feature festive concessions, a DJ dance party, and a photo booth for guests to capture their spooky memories.

The season concludes with a Halloween night screening of Dario Argento’s Suspiria (1977) at The Orpheum Theatre on October 31. Known for its stunning visuals and haunting soundtrack, this Giallo masterpiece will be shown in the historic theater, with DJ sets and a photo booth to add to the eerie atmosphere.

Cinespia’s outdoor screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery invite up to 4,000 moviegoers to bring blankets, food, and drinks, including beer and wine, to enjoy a communal movie experience under the stars. DJ sets and themed photo booths enhance the festive atmosphere, making each event a memorable celebration of cinema.

For tickets and more information, visit Cinespia.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Strange Darling

August 23, 2024

Read more
August 23, 2024

J.T. Mollner’s film Strange Darling is not what it seems. While it is, on the surface, a “cat and mouse”...

Photo: LASD
News

27-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Culver City Metro Station on August 18

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Detectives Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Additional Information  Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols on the Westside on Friday

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Culver City and Westchester Have Been Pinpointed for DUI Stops This Weekend The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Targeting FLiRT Variant Amid Rising Cases

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

New mRNA Vaccines for 2024-2025 Season Authorized as U.S. Covid Deaths Surge The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @culvercitywlanews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...
News, Video

(Video) Pizzeria Nero, From Chef Jason Neroni, at Esters Wine Bar in Santa Monica

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

For one night only, Chef Jason Neroni’s Pizzeria Nero popped up at Esters Wine Bar with the chef in the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Discover the Chefs Redefining Food Culture in Rebel Kitchens of SoCal—Premieres with an Exclusive Screening Event at Neuehouse

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

PBS SoCal’s New Series Rebel Kitchens Explores LA’s Culinary Innovators A brand new web series from PBS SoCal, co-produced with...

Photo: The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pumpkin Spice Wars: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season, Beating Starbucks to the Punch

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

California-Based Chain Unveils Fall Menu with New Pumpkin and Maple-Flavored Drinks and Treats. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has kicked...

Photo: Starbucks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pumpkin Spice Wars Part II: Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Latte and Introduces New Fall Drinks

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

Seasonal Menu Launches August 22 with Returning Favorites and New Apple-Inspired Beverages. Starbucks is ushering in the fall season by...
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @culvercitywlanews Euromassage has reopened its...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Student Leader Appointed to California High School Democrats Cabinet

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Benicio Mora-Fattorini to Represent Culver City, Will Advocate at the State Level Benicio Mora-Fattorini, a prominent student leader from Culver...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, Ending Nearly Two-Year Marriage

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Lopez Submits Divorce Papers Without Legal Representation, There Was No Prenup Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles with Gourmet Chain Collabs and a Koo Koo Roo Comeback

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is...

Photo: Official
News

Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City with Live Music, Carnival Rides, Family Fun, and Free Admission

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Annual Summer Festival Set for August 23-25 at Veterans Memorial Park  Culver City’s beloved summer festival, Fiesta La Ballona, is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Drivers Face Continued Premium Increases in 2024 as Premiums Rise Nationwide

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Car Insurance Rates Surge by 15% in First Half of the Year California drivers face significant increases in car insurance...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR