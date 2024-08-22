Cinespia Announces Spooky October Screenings, Including “Suspiria” at The Orpheum

Celebrate Halloween Season with Classic Horror Films Under the Stars and Indoors

Cinespia, the popular Los Angeles outdoor cinema experience presented by Amazon MGM Studios, has unveiled its October lineup, featuring a mix of horror classics and cult favorites to celebrate the spooky season. The screenings will take place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with the season wrapping up at The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kicking off the month is the 50th-anniversary screening of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) on October 5 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This iconic horror film, which set the standard for the genre, will be shown under the stars, complete with DJ sets and a themed photo booth.

On October 12, Cinespia will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Coraline with a special screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The family-friendly animated film, known for its eerie alternate reality, will be accompanied by a DJ and a photo booth to enhance the experience.

Trick ‘r Treat will also be screened on October 19 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This cult classic intertwines several Halloween-themed stories and will feature festive concessions, a DJ dance party, and a photo booth for guests to capture their spooky memories.

The season concludes with a Halloween night screening of Dario Argento’s Suspiria (1977) at The Orpheum Theatre on October 31. Known for its stunning visuals and haunting soundtrack, this Giallo masterpiece will be shown in the historic theater, with DJ sets and a photo booth to add to the eerie atmosphere.

Cinespia’s outdoor screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery invite up to 4,000 moviegoers to bring blankets, food, and drinks, including beer and wine, to enjoy a communal movie experience under the stars. DJ sets and themed photo booths enhance the festive atmosphere, making each event a memorable celebration of cinema.



For tickets and more information, visit Cinespia.