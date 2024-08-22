August 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

27-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Culver City Metro Station on August 18

Photo: LASD

Detectives Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Additional Information 

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating a sexual assault case involving a 27-year-old suspect, Roderick Moore. The incident occurred on August 18, 2024, at the Culver City Station of the LA Metro. Moore was arrested the same day and is currently in custody.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Moore with two felony counts of sexual assault. His bail is set at $210,000, with a court date pending.

Given the severity of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. The Special Victims Bureau, responsible for investigating sexual and physical abuse cases involving children as well as serious sexual assaults against adults, is urging the public to assist in identifying any other potential victims.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau through their toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), through the “P3 Tips” Mobile App, or via the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

