Pumpkin Spice Wars Part II: Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Latte and Introduces New Fall Drinks

Seasonal Menu Launches August 22 with Returning Favorites and New Apple-Inspired Beverages.

Starbucks is ushering in the fall season by returning its popular fall menu. The menu will be available in U.S. stores starting Thursday, August 22, a month before the start of fall. The lineup includes the highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) and several new offerings, marking the unofficial start of autumn for many fans who love the spooky fall season.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, which first debuted in 2003, has become a seasonal staple and remains Starbucks’ most popular fall beverage. Made with real pumpkin, the PSL blends Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with the classic flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. The drink is finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spices and is available hot, iced, or blended.

Also returning is the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. This drink features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam, and finished with a dusting of pumpkin spice.

A new addition to the fall menu is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which combines chai spices with creamy oat milk and is topped with a nondairy apple crisp cold foam. The flavors of homemade apple pie inspire the drink and are reminiscent of classic fall gatherings. Starbucks beverage developer Rosalyn Batingan describes it as capturing “the taste and feeling of fall.”

The fall menu also sees the return of the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, a layered drink featuring apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, and rich espresso poured over creamy oat milk. It is available both hot and iced. Another option, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, blends Starbucks Blonde Espresso with apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oat milk for a smooth, seasonal flavor.

Two exclusive beverages are available for those using the Starbucks app: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White. These drinks combine espresso with flavors like apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, and honey, each topped with a unique cold foam.

The fall menu extends beyond drinks to include seasonal treats from the bakery case. The Raccoon Cake Pop is new this year, featuring vanilla cake and buttercream dipped in chocolaty icing. Returning favorites include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant, and Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf.

In addition to beverages, Starbucks Reserve stores will offer a selection of seasonal coffee blends, including the Starbucks Reserve Honduras Cafico, Starbucks Reserve Tanzania Lyenga, Starbucks Reserve Sun-Dried Uganda Embogo, and Starbucks Reserve Colombia Las Margaritas Sudan Rume.

The Starbucks fall menu will be available for a limited time while supplies last.