Discover the Chefs Redefining Food Culture in Rebel Kitchens of SoCal—Premieres with an Exclusive Screening Event at Neuehouse

PBS SoCal’s New Series Rebel Kitchens Explores LA’s Culinary Innovators

A brand new web series from PBS SoCal, co-produced with Life & Thyme, is spotlighting a new generation of culinary innovators in Los Angeles. Rebel Kitchens of SoCal takes viewers behind the scenes with chefs challenging traditional norms and redefining the art of cooking in unconventional ways.

The series highlights a diverse group of chefs, including Jihee Kim of Perilla LA, Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo of Ilé, Doña Tenchita of Comedor Tenchita, Diego Argoti of Poltergeist, and Alex and Elvia Garcia of Evil Cooks. Each episode delves into the unique stories of these culinary rebels, from nomadic street cooks to those running pop-up concepts in unexpected locations, all united by their commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine.

For example, based on a hint on Chef Argoti’s Instagram stories, his part of the menu will include squid ink baos, grilled beef tongue, and cricket dukkah.

To celebrate the launch of Rebel Kitchens of SoCal, an exclusive screening event will be held at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Monday, August 26, 2024. The event will feature food from the show, followed by a panel discussion with the featured chefs and Life & Thyme Founder and Director Antonio Diaz. The reception and event are free and open to the public; you can eat some of the most incredible food in Los Angeles. You can RSVP here. It is very likely that the event will sell out, but there is a waiting list.

The evening will begin with a reception at 6:00 PM, followed by the screening and Q&A session at 7:00 PM. NeueHouse Hollywood is 6121 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.