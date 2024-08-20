Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City with Live Music, Carnival Rides, Family Fun, and Free Admission

Annual Summer Festival Set for August 23-25 at Veterans Memorial Park

Culver City’s beloved summer festival, Fiesta La Ballona, is set to return next week, running from August 23 through August 25 at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual event, known as the city’s “Party in the Park,” will feature live performances, carnival rides, games, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and a vendor village showcasing local artisans and community groups. The event is free and open to the public. You can get carnival ride wristbands here.

Culver City Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin expressed her excitement for the upcoming festivities. “Our annual Party in the Park continues to be an incredible opportunity for all of us in Culver City to come together as a community,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming families and visitors from all over to this admission-free event that celebrates the best of our Culver City culture.”

Event Schedule:

Friday, August 23: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 24: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 25: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

In addition to the entertainment and carnival attractions, the event will also feature a unique “Aquacade” at the Culver City Municipal Pool, including recreational activities and a dive-in screening of Lilo & Stitch on Friday at 8:30 PM. Check out the Aquacade schedule here and the entertainment stage schedule here.

Safety and Transportation:

To ensure the safety of all attendees, the City of Culver City will increase security measures, including two entry points equipped with metal detectors and bag checks. The main entrance will be off Culver Boulevard, with a secondary entrance at Barman Avenue. Doors will open 30 minutes before the event each day.

Attendees are encouraged to bike, walk, or use public transportation to avoid parking challenges. Bike Culver City will offer a secure bike valet near the Culver Boulevard entrance, and the Culver CityBus and Downtown Circulator will provide transportation options. A shuttle service from the Sony Pictures Studios Garage to Veterans Memorial Park will also be available.

Additional Information:

Pets: Pets are not allowed at Veterans Memorial Park. Only ADA-compliant service dogs will be admitted.

Quiet Room: A nursing room will be available at the Veterans Memorial Building for those seeking privacy.

More Information: The Fiesta La Ballona website provides details on vendors, entertainment, wristband rates, and volunteer opportunities.

Contact the PRCS staff at (310) 253-6650 for general inquiries or the Fiesta Ballona website.