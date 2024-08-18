August 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Charges to Be Announced in Murder of “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor

Photo: IMDB

Supporters to Hold Press Conference Demanding Justice on Monday

District Attorney Gascón will announce the charges against the suspects connected to General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor’s death on Monday, August 19, at a press conference at 3:00 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested three individuals on suspicion of murder: Robert Barceleau, 18; Leonel Guiterrez, 18; and Sergio Estrada, 18. 22-year-old Frank Olano, a resident of Inglewood, was also arrested as an accessory to the crime. 

Wactor was shot after the 37-year-old actor and a co-worker at his bartending job in Downtown LA discovered a group of men attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter. The men shot the actor without provocation. 

These arrests were made on Thursday, August 15, following a series of search warrants executed by the LAPD’s central homicide bureau across Los Angeles. Bail for each suspect has been set at $2 million.

Supporters of the actor and his family, who have formed a group called Justice For Johnny, will hold a press conference on Monday morning at 9:00 in Downtown Los Angeles at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Micah Parker of West Hollywood will read brief statements on behalf of Johnny’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, and other key figures.

In a press release, the group says, “The tragic death of Johnny Wactor, the beloved “General Hospital” actor, has sent shockwaves through Los Angeles, highlighting the urgent need to address the rising tide of violent crime in our city. While the Los Angeles Police Department’s recent arrest of the four suspects connected to Wactor’s murder is a step toward justice, it is not enough. Mayor Karen Bass must take immediate and decisive action to combat the escalating violent thefts that are terrorizing our neighborhoods.”

