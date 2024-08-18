August 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

Photo: Official

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.  

EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles, has reopened its doors after an extended closure due to the pandemic. Originally established in  2017, the studio resumed operations in January 2024. Offering a range of massage therapies in a safe and private setting with easy access and free private parking.  

EuroMassage, founded by Danish native Bo Lorentzen, specializes in various massage techniques, including Swedish, Thai, and deep-tissue massages. The massage shop offers a large variety of massage styles; among the more popular are 60-minute sessions starting at $65  for Swedish/Thai/combo massages and $80 for deep tissue massages. A special 90-minute  session is available for $100.  

Swedish massage is a well known style, defined by a combination of strokes and pressures  using the palm, edge of the hand, and fingers. The deep tissue massage applies firmer  pressure, utilizing the edge of the hand, palm, forearm, and elbow pressure as needed.  

All therapists at EuroMassage are licensed by the California Massage Therapy Council (CMTC),  ensuring a professional and qualified experience for every customer.  

Customers can book appointments directly through the massage shop website,  EuroMassage.com, which features an easy-to-use online booking system powered by Square.  The website offers full visibility of available appointments and allows clients to book directly online. While text booking is available, the website remains the fastest and most efficient way to secure a session.  

EuroMassage provides a personalized experience, focusing on the individual needs of each  customer without upselling unnecessary services. The massage shop is committed to  transparency, offering straightforward pricing with no hidden fees. 

