August 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Seven Candidates Qualify for Culver City Council Election on November 5, 2024

Photo: Official

Voters to Elect Three Council Members in Upcoming General Municipal Election

The City of Culver City has announced the list of candidates who have qualified to appear on the ballot for the upcoming General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. The candidates, who will appear in the following order as determined by a randomized drawing by the Secretary of State on August 15, 2024, are:

  • Bryan “Bubba” Fish
  • Yasmine-Imani McMorrin
  • Adrian M. Gross
  • Denice Renteria
  • Nancy Barba
  • Albert Vera
  • Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin

In this election, voters will elect three City Council Members. The elected individuals are expected to be sworn into office on Monday, December 9, 2024, during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting.

City Council Members in Culver City serve a four-year term and are elected at large. Current Council Members may be re-elected to serve a second consecutive term. Additionally, each year, the City Council selects one of its members to serve as Mayor, with the term beginning after the annual City Council reorganization.

For more details on the election, voters can visit the City of Culver City’s elections webpage at www.culvercity.org/vote, which provides links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page and the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s website. For further inquiries or to make an appointment, residents can contact the City Clerk’s Office by emailing city.clerk@culvercity.org or calling (310) 253-5851. The Election/City Clerk Office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on alternating Fridays when City Hall is closed.

