Extended Hours on Thursday Offer a Magical Afternoon of Tea, Pastries, Tarot

Buena Vida Tea will host a special Midsummer Tarot and Tea Reading event this Thursday, offering guests an extended opportunity to experience Madam Loganza’s popular tarot readings. The tea room, located at 726 Montana Ave, will extend its hours until 6:00 p.m. for the occasion.

The tarot readings, which have become a favorite among patrons, will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the venue’s charming patio garden. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance by calling (424) 268-4138.

Don’t miss the tea rooms Iced Jamaica Palmers, which are the best way to cool down this summer and Milk Teas with boba pearls.

In addition to the mystical readings, Buena Vida Tea offers a selection of freshly made pastries and high-quality, exotic teas. The tea room is known for its warm atmosphere and dedication to providing a delightful experience for all who visit.