Hotel Bel-Air Introduces The Living Room and The Patisserie, Two New Culinary Destinations

Photo: Instagram: Hotel Bel Air

Experience Artisanal Pastries and Premium Caviar Service at the Hotel’s Newest Dining Spots

Hotel Bel-Air has introduced two new culinary destinations, The Living Room and The Patisserie, designed by Champalimaud Design. These additions promise to elevate the dining experience at the iconic hotel.

Beginning Friday, August 16, guests can visit The Patisserie, located just across the Swan Lake bridge, to enjoy a selection of homemade pastries and artisanal coffee. The Patisserie will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., offering a range of delicacies crafted by Chef Christophe Rull and his expert pastry team. Visitors can also indulge in a refreshing treat from the seasonal gelato trolley.

In the afternoons and evenings, The Living Room will offer a sophisticated setting to relax and enjoy premium offerings. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., The Living Room features an elevated caviar service, the “Coldest Martini in Town,” and a menu curated by Culinary Director Joe Garcia. Additionally, Afternoon Tea will be served at 3:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, providing a refined experience for guests.

Hotel Bel-Air’s latest additions are set to become must-visit spots for those seeking exquisite culinary delights in a luxurious setting.

