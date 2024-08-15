August 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Exhibition in Culver City Honors Victims of October 2023 Attack on Israeli Music Festival

Photo: Official

Nova Exhibition Opens August 17, Featuring Enhanced Security Measures

A new exhibition commemorating the October 7, 2023, attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel will open to the public on Saturday, August 17, in Culver City’s Hayden Tract neighborhood. The privately produced Nova Exhibition will run through mid-October, offering a memorial space indoors with available parking on-site and in designated nearby lots.

The exhibition is housed in a building within Culver City’s Industrial General zoning district, which permits such use without needing approval from the City Council, Planning Commission, or staff. No public meetings or notifications are required for this event, although the city has chosen to inform the public due to the potential for significant interest.

The city emphasized that community safety remains a priority. Officials are collaborating with the exhibit’s organizers to implement enhanced security measures to mitigate any potential negative impacts on nearby residents and businesses. The exhibition will feature 24-hour private security provided by the organizers, and Culver City Police Officers will be present during business hours at the organizers’ expense.

For further inquiries or concerns regarding the exhibit’s security arrangements, residents can contact Lieutenant Chris Caraballo at (310) 253-6251 or via email at chris.caraballo@culvercity.org. The Watch Commander is also available at (310) 253-6202.

