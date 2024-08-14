Indulge in Premium Wagyu Steaks at Maple Block Meat Company X Herd & Grace’s Steak and Martini Night

Sample Exclusive Cuts Like the Soon-To-Launch Robbins Island Wagyu Cowboy Steak This Friday

Herd & Grace, the butcher shop with a curated collection of world-class steaks and fine meats, is teaming up with Maple Block Meat Company this Friday, August 16, for a special Steak and Martini Night. The event will showcase a selection of premium Wagyu steaks from Herd & Grace, offering guests a chance to indulge in some of the finest cuts of meat. Maple Block Meat Company is located at 3973 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. You can make your reservations on Open Table.

On the menu for the evening are three standout options:

An 8-ounce Black Opal Wagyu Filet Mignon

A 14-ounce Black Opal Wagyu New York Steak

A 20-24 ounce Robbins Island Wagyu Cowboy Steak, a new addition to the Herd & Grace lineup

The Robbins Island Wagyu Cowboy Steak will soon debut at the Herd & Grace Steak Shop, located at 11021 W Pico Boulevard. This event is a unique opportunity to sample it before it becomes widely available.

Steak enthusiasts and cocktail lovers are invited to enjoy this exclusive dining experience, featuring top-quality, meticulously selected Wagyu beef paired with expertly crafted martinis.