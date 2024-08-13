Culver City Unveils Final General Plan and Zoning Code for Public Review

Key Documents Available Online; Public Hearings Set for August 14 and 26

Culver City has released the Final General Plan, Zoning Code, and Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for public review. These key documents, which are now accessible on the project’s website, will guide the city’s future land use and development decisions.

The General Plan serves as the city’s primary framework for land use, while the Zoning Code divides the city into specific districts and establishes regulations and procedures to implement the plan. The EIR provides an analysis of the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed projects.

You can watch an overview of the Culver City General Plan here:

“The Final General Plan and Zoning Code documents, along with the upcoming meetings, offer insight into the city’s long-term planning objectives and the regulations that will help shape our future,” said Mark Muenzer, Culver City’s Planning and Development Director. “These documents are the result of thousands of hours of research and community input. We encourage everyone to review them and participate in the upcoming meetings.”

Key hearing dates include:

Wednesday, August 14: Discussion of the General Plan, EIR, and Zoning Code Ordinance at the Planning Commission.

Monday, August 26: Review of the General Plan, EIR, and the first reading of the Zoning Code Ordinance at the City Council meeting.

For more information or to ask questions, residents can email advance.planning@culvercity.org or call (310) 253-5740.