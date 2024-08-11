Multi-Vehicle Collision on La Cienega Boulevard in Ladera Heights

Four Hospitalized Following Crash, Drivers Advised to Avoid Area

On Sunday afternoon, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on the 6600 block of South La Cienega Boulevard, close to the intersection of Fairview and La Cienega. The major accident affected traffic and resulted in the evaluation of 13 individuals for injuries. According to the LAPD’s early reports, anywhere between seven and ten cars may have been involved.

According to LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart, 13 patients were assessed at the scene. Four of those individuals were transported to local hospitals, and the remaining nine declined transportation by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). There is currently no breakdown of the victims’ ages and genders available.

There were also no reports of individuals being trapped in vehicles as a result of the collision.

Traffic along La Cienega Boulevard is expected to be heavily impacted as emergency responders work to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion in the area.

The incident is being managed by Battalion 4 and falls under the jurisdiction of the LAFD’s West Bureau, Council District 11.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.