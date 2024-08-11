August 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Inglewood and El Segundo Officials Address Noise Complaints from HARD Summer Festival

Photo: HARD Summer

Elevated Stage, Bass Frequencies Blamed for Disruptive Noise; New Measures Promised 

Inglewood Mayor Jim Butts and El Segundo City Manager Darrell George have both addressed noise complaints from the recent HARD Summer Music Festival at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The festival, which took place over the weekend of August 2-4, drew significant concern from local residents due to excessive noise and bass vibrations impacting surrounding communities. HARD Summer Music Festival is an event held by promoter Insomniac each summer. The next event scheduled at the Hollywood Park Grounds outside of SoFi Stadium is the Fool in Love Festival on August 31. 

Mayor Butts noted in a statement on Friday, August 9, that previous outdoor concerts on the SoFi campus had not encountered similar issues. “We were perplexed at the sound propagation experienced in the South Bay,” Butts said. Following meetings with event promoters and venue representatives, a thorough review of the modifications made between Saturday and Sunday was conducted in response to complaints from nearby neighborhoods.

Butts explained that the sound issues were largely due to specific bass frequencies, which were influenced by stage positioning, reflections off buildings, and weather factors such as wind. The American Airlines Plaza stage was identified as a major contributor to the problem due to its elevated position. As a result, the city decided to prohibit future stages in that area and implement stricter sound engineering requirements to manage sound and bass frequencies more effectively.

City authorities engaged with the event promoter and venue to implement critical adjustments to each stage and established enhanced monitoring plans for sound and bass levels. Additional sound engineers were deployed in affected areas, leading to a noticeable decrease in noise complaints by Sunday. Despite these changes, some residents continued to experience bass vibrations, with Butts acknowledging that the city is now better equipped to monitor and supervise future events to minimize their impact on the community.

“Inglewood has re-emerged as a premier hub for sports and entertainment,” Butts concluded, emphasizing the city’s commitment to maintaining high standards and responsibilities that come with this title.

El Segundo City Manager Darrell George also addressed the disturbances caused by the festival. Upon receiving noise complaints on Friday, August 2, the El Segundo Police Department began investigating and determined the noise originated from the HARD Summer Music Festival in Inglewood. Despite the source being outside El Segundo’s limits, city officials actively sought solutions. El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles contacted Inglewood Mayor Jim Butts, while El Segundo Police Chief Saul Rodriguez reached out to Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta. An official letter was sent to Inglewood urging immediate action to reduce the noise impact.

George personally contacted Inglewood City Manager Mark Weinberg, who expressed apologies and acknowledged mistakes made in the event setup, specifically noting that elevated stage and speaker placement exacerbated bass reverberation. Weinberg assured that such events would not be allowed in the future and committed to collaborating with El Segundo and neighboring cities to prevent similar issues.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the tranquility and well-being of our community,” George stated, thanking residents for their patience and understanding. He emphasized that the city remains committed to advocating for measures that protect the quality of life in El Segundo.

Photo: YouTube
Photo: Courtesy of Westside Ballet
Photo: Neon
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Facebook
Photo: LAPD
Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: Instagram: Fat+Flour
Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
Photo: Neon
