Director Tilman Singer Returns with Atmospheric Horror Film Cuckoo, Opening on Friday

Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens Face Off in the German Alps On August 9

German director Tilman Singer, known for his critically acclaimed film Luz, will once again captivate audiences with his latest atmospheric horror film. The new project shot on 35 mm film, promises a visually stunning and original narrative with unexpected twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Cuckoo opens on Friday, August 9, but some screenings are available on Thursday, August 8, as is customary, and is being released by Neon, whose last film, Longlegs, was a cultural phenomenon as well as a box office hit.

You can watch the trailer here:

NEON held a sneak preview of the film at The Vista Theater in Hollywood tonight with the director in person. The earthquake struck during the Q&A, but the moderator and Singer continued on without any panic.

The film stars Hunter Schafer, best known for her role in the popular series Euphoria, alongside Dan Stevens, who delivers a performance with devious humor and charm. Schafer’s work is heartfelt and shows strength and an adept ability with a switchblade. Singer’s uniquely captivating storytelling style and Schafer and Stevens’ talent result in a gripping horror experience that is both terrifying and thought-provoking.



Singer’s previous work, Luz, received widespread praise for its innovative approach to the horror genre. With this new film, he continues to push boundaries and explore fresh narratives, cementing his reputation as a visionary director in the industry. Fans of horror and cinema enthusiasts alike can eagerly anticipate another thrilling and visually impressive journey from Singer’s latest work.