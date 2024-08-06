MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.

The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection, featuring seven new one-MICHELIN Star restaurants and three new two-MICHELIN Star establishments. The full list was announced at a ceremony held Monday night at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay.

Aubergine, Sons & Daughters, and Vespertine are among the newly minted two MICHELIN Star restaurants. Vespertine also earned a Green Star for its sustainable practices. This addition brings the total to 13 two-MICHELIN Star restaurants and 16 Green Stars in California.

Photo Credit: Adahlia Cole & Colin Peck

“California continues to shine bright as we see the culinary scene evolve and highlight emerging talent and cuisines,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “This year, we are thrilled to welcome ten new restaurants to the family of MICHELIN Starred restaurants, in addition to one new Green Star.”

Poullennec praised the selection, noting the variety of culinary offerings that will excite food enthusiasts and reinforce California’s status as a gastronomic destination.

The 2024 edition of the MICHELIN Guide California now includes a total of 85-starred restaurants. Here are the newly starred establishments:

Two MICHELIN Stars:

Aubergine (Carmel-by-the-Sea; Contemporary/Californian): Chef Justin Cogley showcases top-quality ingredients with a blend of classic technique and modern presentation.

Sons & Daughters (San Francisco; Contemporary): Chef Harrison Cheney offers a minimalist new Nordic-style menu featuring dishes like cured California trout and applewood roasted quail.

Vespertine (Culver City; Contemporary): Chef Jordan Kahn’s innovative and visually stunning dishes, such as scallops with passionfruit and smoked mussel cream, reflect a new creative vision.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Carbajal

One MICHELIN Star:

Hilda and Jesse (San Francisco; American): This establishment is known for its creative and bold brunch offerings, which combine fine dining techniques with a playful approach.

Holbox (Los Angeles; Mexican): Chef Gilbert Cetina serves fresh seafood dishes, including vibrant agua chiles and ceviches, in a casual setting.

Kiln (San Francisco; Contemporary): Chefs John Wesley and Julianna Yang emphasize Nordic preservation techniques in a warm, inviting space.

Meteora (Los Angeles; Creative): Chef Jordan Kahn’s zero-waste philosophy and live-fire cooking make for memorable dishes in a unique, immersive setting.

R|O-Rebel Omakase (Laguna Beach; Japanese): Chef Jordan Nakasone offers a contemporary omakase experience that focuses on seasonality and quality.

7 Adams (San Francisco; Californian): Chefs Serena and David Fisher present a five-course menu that highlights seasonal ingredients with Californian simplicity.

Uka (Los Angeles; Japanese): Located within Japan House, Uka features traditional kaiseki dining with seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients.

MICHELIN Green Star:

Vespertine (Culver City; Contemporary): This company is recognized for ethical sourcing and sustainable practices, including partnerships with local biodynamic farms and a commitment to reducing waste.

Photo Credit: Laura Mohn

Bib Gourmand:

The Guide also introduced ten new Bib Gourmand restaurants, which offer great food at a great value. These include Cedro Italian Restaurant, Grá, Little Fish, Liu’s Cafe, Lola Gaspar, Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles, Manohar’s Deli Palace, Molti Amici, Pollo a la Brasa, and Quarter Sheets.

Hotels:

The California restaurant selection is accompanied by a curated list of exceptional hotels, ranging from sustainable pioneers like Napa’s Carneros Resort to beachside havens like Surfrider Malibu. The MICHELIN Guide now extends its expertise to hotels, offering a new standard for quality accommodations.

Visit the MICHELIN Guide website or download the free app for the complete list of restaurants and to book hotels.