Culver City Police Department to Host National Night Out 2024 with Free Food, Activities, and K9 Demo

Join the Community Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on August 6th

Culver City residents are invited to attend National Night Out 2024, a community celebration hosted by the Culver City Police Department. The event aims to foster unity and strengthen community ties and will feature a variety of activities suitable for all ages.

The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pm – Drone Demonstrations

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Special Guest Appearance

6:00 p.m. – LAPD Flyover

6:30 p.m. – K9 Demo

Attendees can enjoy free food, music, and displays of police vehicles and equipment. The event will also offer community resources, prizes, and a kid’s zone, complete with art activities and face painting.

The event promises a night of fun and engagement for families, neighbors, and friends. National Night Out 2024 aims to bring the entire Culver City community together in celebration and camaraderie.