Culver City Police Department to Host National Night Out 2024 with Free Food, Activities, and K9 Demo

Photo: Culver City

Join the Community Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on August 6th

Culver City residents are invited to attend National Night Out 2024, a community celebration hosted by the Culver City Police Department. The event aims to foster unity and strengthen community ties and will feature a variety of activities suitable for all ages.

The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pm – Drone Demonstrations

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Special Guest Appearance

6:00 p.m. – LAPD Flyover

6:30 p.m. – K9 Demo 

Attendees can enjoy free food, music, and displays of police vehicles and equipment. The event will also offer community resources, prizes, and a kid’s zone, complete with art activities and face painting. 

The event promises a night of fun and engagement for families, neighbors, and friends. National Night Out 2024 aims to bring the entire Culver City community together in celebration and camaraderie.

