Target Store in Culver City Temporarily Closed Due to Fire: Reopening August 5

No Injuries Reported, Investigation Ongoing After Fire at the Target on Jefferson

Culver City’s Target store at 10820 Jefferson Boulevard will be closed until Monday, August 5. According to the Culver City Police and Fire Department, the closure is due to a fire that broke out in the retail location on Thursday afternoon. Thankfully, there were no injuries and no extensive damage to the store.

We visited the Target location and verified that it had been closed since earlier this week. The parking lot is blocked off by caution tape, and a Target representative is posted there to answer questions. According to the representative, the store will not reopen until Monday, August 5. Google Maps shows the same information if you look up the location, so Target has updated the information there as well.

A steady stream of patrons drove up to the entrance and were turned away and the representative notified the customers that both the Westchester Target and the Target store on La Cienega were open for their shopping needs.

We spoke to Culver City Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Rendell, and he said that the Culver City Police Department detectives and the Culver City Fire Department fire investigator are investigating the cause of the fire with the assistance of Target representatives. While investigators have suspicions about the cause and have the point of origin, the official cause of the fire has yet to be determined as of Friday afternoon.

The investigators are working together to identify a suspect, while there are suspicions, a potential suspect has not yet been identified. We will update this story as developments unfold.