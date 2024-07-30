Douglas Elliman Broker Accuses Alexander Brothers of Sexual Assault

Star of Billion Dollar Listing Comes Forward to Tell Her Story

Tracy Tutor, a leading broker at Douglas Elliman’s Beverly Hills office, is among seven women who have come forward with new allegations of rape and sexual assault against Tal and Oren Alexander, as reported by The Real Deal. Tutor is a top realtor at Douglas Elliman and one of the stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing. The allegations add to a growing list of accusations against the brothers.

She recounted to the New York Times an incident from 2014 in which she shared a drink with Oren Alexander at a cocktail party and subsequently “blacked out.” A colleague from Douglas Elliman discovered Oren Alexander with Tutor in the restaurant’s bathroom. After the agent got Tutor out of the bathroom and away from Alexander, the agent disclosed the incident to an Elliman executive but did not file a complaint.

Tutor stated, as quoted by the New York Times,”Staying silent for so long has been damaging on many levels, and remembering now what happened feels debilitating,” Tutor added, “I am still struggling to remember the details.”

Oren Alexander’s lawyer refused to issue a response to this allegation on behalf of their client.

Both the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have published investigative reports on the three brothers, Tal and Oren Alexander, and Alon Alexander, who is an executive at a private security firm. The allegations aired in these reports accuse the brothers of several decades of rape, assault, and the drugging of women. While some allegations go back to the brothers’ high school years in Miami in the 2000s, many also come from their time at Douglas Elliman in New York and Florida.

The Real Deal broke the news of two lawsuits that had been filed against the Alexander Brothers, and the other allegations followed soon after the news broke. A third lawsuit alleging that Oren had arranged a rape that was committed by Tal and Alon while Oren watched.

In light of the allegations, Tal and Oren have stepped down from Official, the brokerage they co-founded in 2022.