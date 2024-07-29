Something About Her Debuts The Meet Cute Sandwich and New Wine Pairings

Vanderpump Rules Stars Introduce Savory and Sweet Creation, New Wine
By Dolores Quintana
Something About Her, the two-month-old sandwich shop opened by “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix, has unveiled its latest creation: The Meet Cute. This new sandwich, along with new wine pairings featuring Avaline Lambrusco, is set to delight customers. According to posts on Katie Maloney’s Instagram stories, the sandwich will be available starting this week, and Avaline Wines was announced as the newest wine to come to the restaurant last week.
The Meet Cute combines a mix of sweet and savory flavors:
- Baguette
- Whipped berry goat cheese
- Shaved Fuji apple
- Sliced turkey
- Crispy bacon
- Heat Miser honey
- French fried onions
- Candied walnuts
- Romaine lettuce
Additionally, Something About Her has introduced “perfect pairs” for their sandwiches and wines:
- The Meet Cute + Avaline Lambrusco: Savory & Sparkling
- The Cameron + Avaline Red Blend: Classic & Comforting
- The Kate + Avaline Rosé: Rich & Refreshing
Customers can enjoy these new offerings at the sandwich shop, experiencing a blend of unique flavors and wine selections.