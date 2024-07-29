Something About Her Debuts The Meet Cute Sandwich and New Wine Pairings

Vanderpump Rules Stars Introduce Savory and Sweet Creation, New Wine

By Dolores Quintana

Something About Her, the two-month-old sandwich shop opened by “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix, has unveiled its latest creation: The Meet Cute. This new sandwich, along with new wine pairings featuring Avaline Lambrusco, is set to delight customers. According to posts on Katie Maloney’s Instagram stories, the sandwich will be available starting this week, and Avaline Wines was announced as the newest wine to come to the restaurant last week.

The Meet Cute combines a mix of sweet and savory flavors:

Baguette

Whipped berry goat cheese

Shaved Fuji apple

Sliced turkey

Crispy bacon

Heat Miser honey

French fried onions

Candied walnuts

Romaine lettuce

Additionally, Something About Her has introduced “perfect pairs” for their sandwiches and wines:

The Meet Cute + Avaline Lambrusco: Savory & Sparkling

The Cameron + Avaline Red Blend: Classic & Comforting

The Kate + Avaline Rosé: Rich & Refreshing

Customers can enjoy these new offerings at the sandwich shop, experiencing a blend of unique flavors and wine selections.