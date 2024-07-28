July 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Taco Bell Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with Exclusive Promotions

Photo: Taco Bell

Nationwide Debut of Baja Blast Gelato and Special Offers Mark the Anniversary

Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with a series of special promotions and new product launches, offering fans more ways to enjoy the beloved beverage.

Starting September 3, Taco Bell Rewards Members will have exclusive access to the new Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato, a creamy treat infused with the iconic Tropical Lime flavor, available nationwide for a limited time.

To kick off the celebration, Taco Bell is offering a free medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blastfountain drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze on July 29 for one day only, available at Taco Bell locations or through the Taco Bell app.

On August 13, the Stanley x BajaversaryTumbler will be available via the Taco Bell app. The first 20 users to redeem will receive free Mtn Dew Baja Blast for a year.

Additionally, during its Happier Hour, Taco Bell fans can enjoy $1 medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blast fountain drinks or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freezes every day from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Free in-store refills are available year-round when dining in restaurants.

in News
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Debuts The Meet Cute Sandwich and New Wine Pairings

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Vanderpump Rules Stars Introduce Savory and Sweet Creation, New Wine  By Dolores Quintana Something About Her, the two-month-old sandwich shop...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Armed Suspect in Early Morning Burglary

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Officers Responded to a Burglar Alarm on Washington Boulevard Between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Friday, July...

Photo: IMDB
News

Former Beverly Hills Based Stock Analyst Charged with Securities Fraud in Major Indictment

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Frequent TV Commentator Allegedly Manipulated Stock Market for Personal Gain, Faces 19 Counts Andrew Left, a prominent stock analyst and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Investigate Daylight Robbery After ATM Visit; Suspects Remain at Large

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Victim Followed and Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue The Culver City Police Department is investigating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Marina Freeway in Culver City

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

One Man Pronounced Dead After Fiery Collision A fiery two-vehicle collision on the Marina Freeway late Wednesday night resulted in...

Photo Credit: Threads Vivian Jenna Wilson
News

Vivian Jenna Wilson Slams Elon Musk’s Claims on Social Media Post on Threads

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Wilson Reveals Details on Controversial Billionaire, Has Had Enough By Dolores Quintana Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, reacted on...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order on Homeless Encampments in California

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Los Angeles Officials React to Governor’s Strongly Worded Message  Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that stated, “Governor...

Photo: Official
News

Julia Holter to Perform at The Getty Center’s OFF THE 405 Summer Concert Series

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Experience Avant-Garde Music and Stunning Views With Free Admission on July 27 The Getty Center’s annual outdoor summer concert series,...

Photo: Official
News

Sloths Summer Night at La Brea Tar Pits: Free Museum Admission and Sunset Picnic

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Experience Live Sloth Encounters, Curated DJ Sets, and Local Food Trucks on July 26 The La Brea Tar Pits will...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, Video

(Video) The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills’ Celebration of One Year at Its New Location

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Now at 9705 S Santa Monica, and filled with delectable cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, and wines of every description,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Times Announces 8th Annual Food Bowl Festival at Paramount Studios

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Three-Day Event to Feature Over 40 Restaurants and Culinary Demos The Los Angeles Times has announced the details for the...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Go Go Bird and FoodBeast Editor Collaborate on New Chicken Sandwich, “The Reach”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Chef Brandon Kida and Reach Guinto Create Nostalgic and Exciting Sandwich Go Go Bird is one of the best fried...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Launches New Breakfast Burritos, Bagels, and Baked Goods

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

New Collaborations with WAKE AND LATE and Artissant by Artelice Alfred Coffee has announced the launch of its new breakfast...

