Taco Bell Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with Exclusive Promotions

Nationwide Debut of Baja Blast Gelato and Special Offers Mark the Anniversary

Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with a series of special promotions and new product launches, offering fans more ways to enjoy the beloved beverage.

Starting September 3, Taco Bell Rewards Members will have exclusive access to the new Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato, a creamy treat infused with the iconic Tropical Lime flavor, available nationwide for a limited time.

To kick off the celebration, Taco Bell is offering a free medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blastfountain drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze on July 29 for one day only, available at Taco Bell locations or through the Taco Bell app.

On August 13, the Stanley x BajaversaryTumbler will be available via the Taco Bell app. The first 20 users to redeem will receive free Mtn Dew Baja Blast for a year.

Additionally, during its Happier Hour, Taco Bell fans can enjoy $1 medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blast fountain drinks or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freezes every day from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Free in-store refills are available year-round when dining in restaurants.