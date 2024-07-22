July 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Culver City Historical Society to Host a Look At the Hotel’s Rich History on July 23

Photo: Facebook

Celebrating a Century: Culver Hotel Marks 100 Years with Special Presentation

The Culver City Historical Society will hold a special presentation on Tuesday, July 23, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Culver Hotel.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Veteran’s Memorial Building.

Harry Culver opened the Culver Hotel, originally named The Hunt Hotel, on September 4, 1924. The local newspapers heralded the opening as a significant event, attracting thousands of visitors. Over the years, the hotel has seen various phases, owners, and occupants, including John Wayne, Charlie Chaplin, Red Skelton, and even the YMCA. The Munchkins from “The Wizard of Oz” also stayed there.

For the first time, Culver High School interns Eve Mott and Maren Brown will present their well-researched photographic history of the Culver Hotel from 1923 to the present day. The presentation will cover the hotel’s rich history and the many stories and lore surrounding it.

“This promises to be an exciting event,” the Historical Society said in a statement. “Nothing will be left out.”

The society invites the public to join in celebrating the storied past of this local landmark.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Brentwood Mother Speaks Out After Assault, Raises Concerns Over Suspect’s Release

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Carmina Lu, New Mother Attacked in Broad Daylight, Tells Her Story  I spoke to the victim of the recent sexual...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios
News

Director Jason Reitman Confirms Plans for Restoration of Westwood’s Village Theater

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

The Fox Village and Bruin Theaters Will Close Temporarily for Remodeling By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram Stories post, director...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @culvercitywlanews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Ryan Garcia Charged with Allegedly Vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

DA Gascón Announces Charges for the Incident on June 8 Boxer Ryan Garcia has been charged with allegedly vandalizing the...

Photo: Instagram
News

President Biden and Local Politicians Endorse Brentwood Resident VP Kamala Harris for President

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris Gains Support as Democratic Nominee In a surprise announcement on Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Four Juvenile Suspects in Vehicle Burglary Spree

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

Collaboration with Residents Leads to Arrests and Recovery of Evidence Culver City experienced a series of vehicle burglaries in various...

Photo: Cinespia
Entertainment, Film, News

Cinespia Announces Additional Special Screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

Featuring Tributes to Paul Reubens and Shelly Duvall and Annual Screenings Cinespia, the popular cinematic experience presented by Amazon MGM...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Michelle Bisnoff Arrested for $2 Million Investor Fraud Scheme

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

CEO of ESOS Rings Faces Securities and Wire Fraud Charges A Boca Raton woman was arrested today on charges of...

Photo: Nextdoor
News

Felony Battery Suspect Arrested in South Brentwood Sexual Assault on July 16

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

26-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Assault on Gretna Green Way Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Opens Nomination Period for City Council Candidates This Week

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

Residents Invited to File Nomination Papers from July 15 to August 8  The nomination period for Culver City’s City Council...
News, Video

(Video) Only One More Saturday Pop Up of Pa’s Biscuitisserie at Cardinale du Vin Left!

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

From 9 am to 2 pm, the best biscuits: their tribute to Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuits and the best...
News, Video

(Video) Cold Brew Lou Celebrates Three Years at the Motor Avenue Farmers Market With New Coffee Drinks

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Stay cool with Cold Brew Lou’s new creations, orange you curious? Check them out. @culvercitywlanews Cold Brew Lou Celebrates Three...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Danny Boy’s Famous Original’s New Location Now Open in Westwood Village

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Acclaimed Chef Daniel Holzman Brings New York-Style Pizza to Westwood Daniel Holzman, celebrated chef and industry veteran, will open the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR