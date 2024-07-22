The Culver City Historical Society to Host a Look At the Hotel’s Rich History on July 23

Celebrating a Century: Culver Hotel Marks 100 Years with Special Presentation

The Culver City Historical Society will hold a special presentation on Tuesday, July 23, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Culver Hotel.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Veteran’s Memorial Building.

Harry Culver opened the Culver Hotel, originally named The Hunt Hotel, on September 4, 1924. The local newspapers heralded the opening as a significant event, attracting thousands of visitors. Over the years, the hotel has seen various phases, owners, and occupants, including John Wayne, Charlie Chaplin, Red Skelton, and even the YMCA. The Munchkins from “The Wizard of Oz” also stayed there.

For the first time, Culver High School interns Eve Mott and Maren Brown will present their well-researched photographic history of the Culver Hotel from 1923 to the present day. The presentation will cover the hotel’s rich history and the many stories and lore surrounding it.

“This promises to be an exciting event,” the Historical Society said in a statement. “Nothing will be left out.”

The society invites the public to join in celebrating the storied past of this local landmark.