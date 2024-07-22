Director Jason Reitman Confirms Plans for Restoration of Westwood’s Village Theater

The Fox Village and Bruin Theaters Will Close Temporarily for Remodeling

By Dolores Quintana

In an Instagram Stories post, director Jason Reitman confirmed the story that has been circulating recently. He said, “Last week of showings at the Village Theater before we pause for refurbishments. Thank you, @regencytheatres, for taking such good care of this gem for the last two decades. More news soon.

Multiple outlets have reported that the historic Westwood theatres, The Fox Village Theater and The Fox Bruin Theater, will shutter this week and that the fate of the Bruin Theatre is in doubt. Regency president Lyndon Golin said, in a quote in the Los Angeles Times, “The last day of operation for the Bruin & Village Theaters under Regency is Thursday, July 25.”

However, Vintage Los Angeles’ Allison Martino, a Los Angeles Historian, said in a Facebook post that the panic that comes from “inaccurate reporting” was unwarranted. As it happens, the lease on both theatres, which the Regency has held for some time, expires on July 25, so both theatres will cease operations for the time being.

The consortium of directors who purchased the Village Theater, led by Jason Reitman and including J.J. Abrams, Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Chris Columbus, Ryan Coogler, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Jonathan Dayton, Guillermo del Toro, Valerie Faris, Hannah Fidell, Alejandro González Iñárritu, James Gunn, Sian Heder, Rian Johnson, Gil Kenan, Karyn Kusama, Justin Lin, Phil Lord, David Lowery, Christopher McQuarrie, Chris Miller, Christopher Nolan, Alexander Payne, Todd Phillips, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reitman, Jay Roach, Seth Rogen, Emma Seligman, Brad Silberling, Steven Spielberg, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Lulu Wang, and Chloé Zhao, bought the theatre to save it and there are plans to restore the Village Theatre and reopen it in 2025.

Martino said, “That might be an optimistic date, but I think we should give them all the time they need. We should be grateful to Reitman rather than starting any kind of panic. I’ve spoken to him personally. It’s truly in the right hands.”

According to Martino, the Fox Bruin Theater remains the property of the previous owners of the Fox Village Theatre and is also due for a remodel, which will now take place. She urges that people stay calm and wait for more details as the new owners and old owners of both theatres are committed to preserving these jewels of Westwood.