Culver City Police Arrest Four Juvenile Suspects in Vehicle Burglary Spree

Collaboration with Residents Leads to Arrests and Recovery of Evidence

Culver City experienced a series of vehicle burglaries in various neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours of Sunday, July 14, and Monday, July 15. Culver City Police received twenty reports of vehicle burglaries within this period.

Investigators immediately began working to identify and locate the suspects involved, collaborating closely with residents. On July 17, Culver City Police apprehended four male juveniles and recovered evidence linking them to the crimes. The suspects were arrested for burglary and transported to the Culver City Police Department Jail.

The social media post from the Culver City Police Department stated, “The success of this investigation would not have been possible without the dedication of our team, who worked around the clock in partnership with residents to bring closure to these cases. We thank all who provided information that led to the swift identification and arrest of the suspects.”

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department.