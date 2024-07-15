The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Branch Library Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Week of Events

A Musical Performance, Visit From the Reptile Family and Special Reception

The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Branch Library is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of events throughout the week, culminating in a special day of festivities on Saturday, July 20.

To kick off the celebrations, library patrons can sign up for the anniversary events either on the library’s website or at the reference desk. Those who register will receive a canvas bag and a free book, available while supplies last.

The highlight of the week will be on Saturday, July 20. The day starts at 10 a.m. with a visit from The Reptile Family, featuring an interactive session with reptiles, amphibians, and arthropods.

At 3 p.m., adults can enjoy a nature-themed musical performance by Weba Garretson and Ralph Gorodetsky, who combine folk tunes, pop ideas, blues riffs, and jazz harmonies to create music that explores the fragility of existence, whether it’s a song about a garden slug or a predatory scrub jay. The performance will be followed by an anniversary reception. People of all ages are welcome to attend the performance.

Additionally, the library will launch its second “D&D at the Library” adventure, scheduled for three consecutive Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A few spots remain for this program, aimed at ages 9-14.

Throughout the week, the library will also host its regular STAR Reader sessions and other activities:

Wednesday, July 17, from 3 to 5 p.m.: STAR Reader Bonnie

Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m.: D&D at the Library (Group Two)

Thursday, July 18, from 3 to 4 p.m.: Brick-Building Playtime

Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.: STAR Reader Camille

Please note there will be no storytime this week. Storytime will resume on July 31.